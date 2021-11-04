The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jordan wants to be regional hub for Green Climate Fund

Amman has sent a delegation of some 80 experts, youth and environmental activists to the UN climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland

By DAOUD KUTTAB/THE MEDIA LINE  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 00:35
AMMAN SKYLINE: ‘Most of Jordan’s identity comes from the kingdom established in 1921.’ (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
AMMAN SKYLINE: ‘Most of Jordan’s identity comes from the kingdom established in 1921.’
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
Jordan is working hard to try to benefit from the worldwide attention now being paid to the needs of developing countries in dealing with the effects of climate change. Jordan’s delegation of some 80 experts, youth and environmental activists to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland aims to give the
country a foot in the door of the vast funding potential coming out of the climate summit that is projected to reach $100 billion.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Bashar Zaitoon, a freelance environment sustainability consultant, told the Media Line that Jordan suffers from climate change but doesn’t contribute to it. “Jordan’s carbon footprint less than 1%, but the problem is that all countries are affected in one way or another,” he said.
Zaitoon noted that it is usually the poorer countries that are more affected by climate change and that marginalized communities often suffer the most because they are unable to adapt, and because the socioeconomic situation makes them more vulnerable.
Zena Hamdan, an environmental media specialist, told the Media Line that Jordan’s bill for reducing carbon emissions in the kingdom will cost $7 billion.
Delegates sit during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021.REUTERS/YVES HERMANDelegates sit during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021.REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
“According to Jordan’s environment strategy until 2030 that was unveiled in Glasgow, Jordan has pledged to cover 5% of this cost while the rest has to be covered from business and international support,” Hamdan said.
Elham Alabadi, director of the Ibda Al-Balqa organization, which focuses on the environment of Al Arda area in Jordan’s Balqa Governorate, told the Media Line that Jordan is badly affected by the emissions of other countries in the region.
“We are dealing with geographic and regional wars on nature, the hosting of the largest number of refugees and we are among the poorest countries in water. Add to that the fact that the Dead Sea is being reduced all the time,” he said.
Alabadi called for a revitalization of the environmental needs of the country, which he says require huge budgetary resources. “We have a talented population and natural diversity, but we lack resources,” he said.
One of the major areas where Jordan needs to put in a great deal of effort is its absence of any forests.
Ahmad Shreidi, an environmentalist who lives in the Bargesh Forest located north of the capital, Amman, told the Media Line that the need to tackle deforestation is more important than planting new trees.
“We have a big problem in keeping the existing 1% of our lands that have forests. Forests need water and protection from arsonists and looters,” he said. “We have not had a single person tried for intentionally starting fires in our limited forests even though 85% of fires are started by humans and are not accidents.”
Shreidi said that the idea of planting some ten million trees would be a good one if the resources were available to protect and irrigate. “In the first four years, trees need constant irrigation; if 10 days go by without water they will disappear. If we can’t water and protect the forests, it is best to put our efforts into protecting the existing forests,”
he said.
Zaitoon said that different formulas are needed for turning Jordan green. “The Badia Desert is 80% of the land of Jordan and we need to make these areas green by planting them with the appropriate plants that might be different than what we need for a forest,” he said.
It is unclear what funding mechanism will emerge out of Glasgow for the green economy global support that has been under discussion. Currently there are two funds: the Green Climate Fund and the Adaptation Fund.
Zaitoon told The Media Line that it is very difficult for countries or national committees to become accredited to manage such funds. Jordan’s Cities and Villages Development Bank is trying to become accredited so that it will able to support green projects in Jordan and possibly beyond. For now, all the money that is coming to Jordan for the environment is channeled through local branches of international agencies. “We need capacity building in this area so as to get the needed funding,” he said.


Tags Jordan climate change Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by