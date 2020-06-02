Jordan warns of annexation's grave impact on ties with Israel

Israeli annexation of portions of the West Bank would have grave consequences for its ties with the Hashemite Kingdom, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday."We stand at a defining crossroads,” he told the 15-member Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, which held a virtual conference on Tuesday. “We either fall deeper into the abyss of conflict and hopelessness, or we save the peace that is a regional and international necessity. “The message should be clear. Annexation will not go unanswered. For if it does there will only be fiercer conflict. Annexation will make the two-state solution an impossibility,” Safadi added.“We unequivocally warn against the grave consequence of annexation for the quest for regional peace and for Jordanian-Israeli relations.”The meeting to oversee donor funding for the PA was chaired by Norway. Among the participants were representatives from the Palestinian Authority and Israel as well as the Quartet, which is composed of the United Nations, the European Union, Russia and the United States.