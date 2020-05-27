Jordan: World cannot stay silent in face of Israeli annexation

The international community must unite to halt Israeli annexation which will institutionalize apartheid, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov on Tuesday as he pressed for UN involvement in the peace process.“The decision will kill the two-state solution and fuel the conflict, margin the one-state option an inevitable fate, which the world cannot stay silent on, especially with the institutionalization of apartheid and racism,” Safadi said, according to a report in the Petra News Agency. Mladenov spoke with Safadi about ongoing UN efforts to convene a meeting of the International Quartet to discuss ways save the peace process, when the two men met in Amman.Jordan and the Palestinian Authority are in the midst of a campaign to thwart any Israeli annexation attempts. The European Union and the UN have similarly expressed concerns.Last week, Mladenov called for the quartet – composed of the UN, the European Union, Russia and the US – to convene and “come forward with a proposal that will enable the Quartet to take up its mediation role and work jointly with countries in the region to advance the prospect of peace.”A video conference was held between quartet representatives last week but no action was taken.Jordan has warned that Israeli annexation, including within the context of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, would harm its 1994 peace treaty with Israel.The Palestinians, with the help of the Jordanians, have turned to the international community to ensure that the peace process will lead to a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 lines.The US, in turn, is pressing for a four-year peace process that would give the Palestinians 70% of the West Bank and allow Israel to apply sovereignty over 30% in the near future.
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.
