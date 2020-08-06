The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
JVP's Erel Margalit extends Israel's offer to aid Beirut through Macron

The explosion, which occurred on Tuesday, saw at least 145 people killed and 5,000 people injured. Among the dead were also French and US citizens.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 6, 2020 17:26
JVP Founder and Chairman, Erel Margalit (photo credit: JVP)
Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) founder and chairman Erel Margalit reached out to French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of his visit to Lebanon, and extended an offer of aid following the massive explosion at the Beirut Port.
Multiple countries stepped up to offer financial aid and disaster relief efforts, with Macron flying to Lebanon personally to assure Lebanese citizens that French aid would go into helping the people, rather than going into "corrupt hands."
Ahead of his visit, Margalit praised Macron for visiting Lebanon, as well as expressing the importance of humanitarian aid. He then further reiterated Israel's offer of lending aid and disaster relief to the people of Lebanon, pointing out Israel's status as a leader in search and rescue.
“You know Israel well, and particularly our search and rescue, and medical and technological capabilities. You saw these capabilities first-hand in your various business roles when we worked together, and continue to see them today in your public role as a leader," Margalit told Macron.
"I am prepared to offer assistance in any way I can – please convey my personal message to the Lebanese leadership, that the neighboring state of Israel stands ready to help during this most difficult time. This is part of our ethos.”
Lebanon had rejected Israel's offer of sending aid and relief, but Margalit hopes Macron can convince them to change their minds.
“You have the connections, leadership, and ability to break through this barrier," he told the French president.
"For this reason I am passing our message through you.”
Margalit later added that: "In an official capacity, the state of Israel has already offered Lebanon immediate humanitarian aid to deal with the disaster, but beyond humanitarian aid, we have capabilities as a start-up nation to assist Lebanon in the hi-tech field and in general – notably in there is a tech hub in the Galilee on the Lebanese border, and for digital medicine in Haifa.”
He concluded, “Israel has fought terrorism from Lebanon for decades, but we have nothing against the Lebanese people who are facing such a difficult time. We are ready to lend a hand in the reconstruction and we will be happy to help – whether publicly or quietly."
Macron said he welcomed the message and promised to pass it on to the Lebanese leadership.
Lebanon's refusal of Israeli aid coincided with numerous calls both from within Israel and abroad that the offer of aid was merely an attempt to garner positive PR. This is despite Israel's status as a world leader in search and rescue and in disaster relief, with the Jewish state having sent humanitarian aid to disasters across the world for years. This includes older disasters such as the 1953 earthquake that struck Greece's Ionian islands, the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and the Syrian Civil War.
Alex Winston and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


