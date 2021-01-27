The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Kochavi's Iran speech hints at IDF's long term plan - analysis

“If we take this speech seriously — and we should take it seriously — this process did not start with the chief of staff’s speech, nor with Obama's agreement with the Iranians in 2015.”

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 27, 2021 17:57
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks at the officers graduation ceremony, July 1st, 2020 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks at the officers graduation ceremony, July 1st, 2020
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The speech made by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen Aviv Kochavi on Tuesday night, in which he expressed a complete rejection of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran, attracted major criticism by those who say that his remarks were out of line and that behind his agenda lay hidden motives.
Kochavi said that a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, or a “slightly improved” one, would be an operational and strategic mistake for the world.
If Iran’s progress in developing advanced centrifuges and enriching uranium are not stopped, it could eventually be only weeks away from a nuclear bomb, he warned.
Some of Kochavi’s critics claimed that by making his remarks, he continues Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s effort to undermine the American policy regarding Iran. They also said that it’s not the duty of the most senior IDF officer to lecture our closest ally, which annually gives the IDF a USD 3.8 billion for its purposes.
Others said that putting Iran in the center of attention — saying that it’s a global problem and neglecting topics such as civil society issues and the heated situation in the West Bank — is part of a campaign to increase the defense budget.
However, that kind of analysis is short-sighted and ignoring the larger picture, former Air Defense Corps commander Brig.-Col. (res.) Zvika Haimovich told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.
Haimovitch holds that this speech is just one point on a long line of efforts to combat the Iranian attempt to develop a nuclear bomb.
“If we take this speech seriously — and we should take it seriously — this process did not start with the chief of staff’s speech, nor with the Obama administration agreement with the Iranians in 2015,” he said.
“This is a process of about a decade when the Iranians declared that they are starting a race toward a nuclear bomb… I think that in light of the administration change in the US there’s a peak [in this process], and we should do whatever it takes whether it’s in diplomacy or in other measures to make sure that the Iranian regime will not have a nuclear bomb,” he added.
Haimovitch thinks that other questions should be asked. He said that in his point of view, the discourse around a possible attack in Iran should be over two main things — what does Israel what to achieve, and how will such move affect the day to day life in Israel and its security.
When it comes to setting the goals, Haimovich said that “thinking that an attack will completely destroy the Iranian nuclear plan is too ambitious. But we should aim to ask how long will such strike delay Iran’s ability to get a nuclear weapon.”
Haimovich stressed that the discourse could be about complete destruction of the plan. Unlike past strikes of nuclear facilities in the region, such as the attack on the Osirak nuclear reactor in Iraq in 1981, where it was one facility, the Iranian nuclear program is spread over several locations, and some are hidden underground and are well protected.
Such an attack will happen in waves, and over a period of time, “it's not one hit and we’re done, not in one day,” he said.
Regarding the impact on Israel’s security and day to day life, Haimovich said that the question should be what will be Iran’s response and how it will impact the home-front.
“I will be very surprised if Iran will not respond to such an attack — whether directly from Iran or from its proxies in the region, such as Hezbollah, Syria, or the Houthis in Yemen,” he said.
“I am sure that a response will come. And it will not be like anything we’re seen so far — not like operation Protective Edge and not like the Second Lebanon War.”
Some speculated that the fact that the major aircraft deal between Israel and the US that is currently stuck due to an argument between the defense and finance ministry over payment methods is harming Israel’s readiness for such a scenario.
As part of the deal, the IAF is expected to receive new platforms, such as tankers, fighter jets, and helicopters.
Haimovich rejected the idea that the delay damages Israel’s readiness, saying that anyway, implementing this deal will take around a decade.
“This is not about being ready tomorrow, or in a year from now,” he said.


Tags IDF Iran Iran Deal iran nuclear israel iran Aviv Kochavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: We remember

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by