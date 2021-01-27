Kochavi's Iran speech hints at IDF's long term plan - analysis

The speech made by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen Aviv Kochavi on Tuesday night, in which he expressed a complete rejection of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran, attracted major criticism by those who say that his remarks were out of line and that behind his agenda lay hidden motives.Kochavi said that a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, or a “slightly improved” one, would be an operational and strategic mistake for the world. If Iran’s progress in developing advanced centrifuges and enriching uranium are not stopped, it could eventually be only weeks away from a nuclear bomb, he warned.Some of Kochavi’s critics claimed that by making his remarks, he continues Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s effort to undermine the American policy regarding Iran. They also said that it’s not the duty of the most senior IDF officer to lecture our closest ally, which annually gives the IDF a USD 3.8 billion for its purposes.Others said that putting Iran in the center of attention — saying that it’s a global problem and neglecting topics such as civil society issues and the heated situation in the West Bank — is part of a campaign to increase the defense budget.However, that kind of analysis is short-sighted and ignoring the larger picture, former Air Defense Corps commander Brig.-Col. (res.) Zvika Haimovich told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.Haimovitch holds that this speech is just one point on a long line of efforts to combat the Iranian attempt to develop a nuclear bomb.
"If we take this speech seriously — and we should take it seriously — this process did not start with the chief of staff's speech, nor with the Obama administration agreement with the Iranians in 2015," he said."This is a process of about a decade when the Iranians declared that they are starting a race toward a nuclear bomb… I think that in light of the administration change in the US there's a peak [in this process], and we should do whatever it takes whether it's in diplomacy or in other measures to make sure that the Iranian regime will not have a nuclear bomb," he added.Haimovitch thinks that other questions should be asked. He said that in his point of view, the discourse around a possible attack in Iran should be over two main things — what does Israel what to achieve, and how will such move affect the day to day life in Israel and its security.When it comes to setting the goals, Haimovich said that "thinking that an attack will completely destroy the Iranian nuclear plan is too ambitious. But we should aim to ask how long will such strike delay Iran's ability to get a nuclear weapon."Haimovich stressed that the discourse could be about complete destruction of the plan. Unlike past strikes of nuclear facilities in the region, such as the attack on the Osirak nuclear reactor in Iraq in 1981, where it was one facility, the Iranian nuclear program is spread over several locations, and some are hidden underground and are well protected.Such an attack will happen in waves, and over a period of time, "it's not one hit and we're done, not in one day," he said.Regarding the impact on Israel's security and day to day life, Haimovich said that the question should be what will be Iran's response and how it will impact the home-front."I will be very surprised if Iran will not respond to such an attack — whether directly from Iran or from its proxies in the region, such as Hezbollah, Syria, or the Houthis in Yemen," he said."I am sure that a response will come. And it will not be like anything we're seen so far — not like operation Protective Edge and not like the Second Lebanon War."Some speculated that the fact that the major aircraft deal between Israel and the US that is currently stuck due to an argument between the defense and finance ministry over payment methods is harming Israel's readiness for such a scenario.As part of the deal, the IAF is expected to receive new platforms, such as tankers, fighter jets, and helicopters.Haimovich rejected the idea that the delay damages Israel's readiness, saying that anyway, implementing this deal will take around a decade."This is not about being ready tomorrow, or in a year from now," he said.