The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lauder in Arab News: A new page in Muslim-Jewish relations - analysis

“The old broadside attacks against Israelis by almost all Arab countries have quietly dissipated and the evidence is as clear as the nightly television entertainment shows that people are watching.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 17, 2020 15:27
RONALD LAUDER, president of the World Jewish Congress. (photo credit: WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS)
RONALD LAUDER, president of the World Jewish Congress.
(photo credit: WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS)
A quiet revolution is taking place in the Arab world, Ron Lauder wrote. The president of the World Jewish Congress lauded efforts at tolerance that he has seen in recent year as a new page in Muslim-Jewish relations is emerging. The op-ed, which was published over the weekend in Arab News, an English-language daily based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is unique.
The op-ed follows other initiatives that has seen more opened to tolerance of Jews, embracing of mutual heritage and also Israeli relations with the Arab world.
“The old broadside attacks against Israelis by almost all Arab countries have quietly dissipated and the evidence is as clear as the nightly television entertainment shows that people are watching,” wrote Lauder.
“In sharp contrast to too many other channels, the Saudi satellite network MBC has challenged old taboos with a surprisingly positive depiction of Jews.”
The new show Um Haroun tells the tale of a Jewish woman in Bahrain and takes place in the 1940s. Lauder wrote that the appearance of the show during Ramadan on Saudi television is a signal of changing views in the Gulf. “This reality embodies huge progress and change on an international scale.” Gone are the bad old days when textbooks were full of hatred for Israel, and a new era may be emerging. “I have traveled to many Muslim countries to meet heads of state, members of government, workers, journalists, and students. Not every conversation has been easy and sometimes we have encountered prejudice, but mostly we were able to have a constructive dialogue,” Lauder wrote.
As head of the World Jewish Congress he discusses other recent experiences, such as going to Auschwitz-Birkenau alongside the secretary-general of the Makkah-based Muslim World League and other Muslim leaders. “This new interconnected era in which we now find ourselves has turned our world into a small village where peace is possible,” the op-ed argued.
In recent years, increased openness from governments in the UAE and Oman have illustrated that winds of change may be blowing. Israel has held discussions with Chad and Sudan as well and Israeli ministers went to the Gulf and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to Oman. There are many challenges to be surmounted, including the Iranian threat, and Israel’s domestic politics regarding possible annexation of the West Bank. However, the changes in views of Jews in general is a major milestone in a region where it was largely taken for granted that antisemitism was almost official state policy in most places. Stories of historic tolerance dating back to the era of Maimonides were often hidden behind extreme hatred of Israel that manifested itself as attacks on synagogues or use of Jewish symbols as a means of insult. Lauder’s op-ed is symbolic of a shift. 


Tags ronald lauder Arab media Opinion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs a strong Knesset, not a bloated government By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shai Franklin For the United States and United Nations, two heads are better than one By SHAI FRANKLIN
Dvora Waysman In praise of Jerusalem By DVORA WAYSMAN
Gershon Baskin The next generation of peace advocates face an even more difficult task By GERSHON BASKIN
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 19 Iranians killed, 15 injured after Navy vessel hit by friendly fire
A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by