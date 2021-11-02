The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lebanese newspaper The Daily Star closes amid economic crisis

The Lebanese English-language newspaper The Daily Star is closing as the economic crisis in the country continues.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 13:41
David Merhige of New York, evacuated by the United States from Lebanon, holds a copy of The Daily Star newspaper with the headline "The Ruin of a Nation", 2006 (photo credit: REUTERS)
The English-language Lebanese newspaper The Daily Star has told its staff they will all be laid off, joining a list of Lebanese media outlets that have been forced to close or scale back due to financial pressures.
In a message to staff, The Daily Star management said the decision to lay them off had been taken "with a heavy heart." It said arrangements were being finalized for compensation, and wished them luck "during these difficult times."
Lebanon is in the throes of a depression described by the World Bank as one of the sharpest of modern times.
Founded in 1952 by Lebanese journalist Kamel Mrowa, The Daily Star is currently owned by the family of Sunni Muslim politician and former prime minister Saad al-Hariri, according to Reporters Without Borders' Media Ownership Monitor.
Hariri-owned media outlets began shedding jobs and closing down about five years ago, reflecting financial difficulties caused by the demise of the family's Saudi construction firm, Saudi Oger.
People read newspaper headlines announcing Saudi's decision at a kiosk in Beirut, Lebanon, October 30, 2021 (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) People read newspaper headlines announcing Saudi's decision at a kiosk in Beirut, Lebanon, October 30, 2021 (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
The Daily Star, which stopped updating its website on Oct. 13, has ceased publication on several occasions in the past including for periods of the 1975-90 civil war.
It is the latest title to disappear in a country whose news media, while highly politicized, has traditionally operated more openly than in many other Arab states.
In 2016, financial problems forced As-Safir newspaper to close.


