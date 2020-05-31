The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lebanon arrests 5 Sudanese nationals trying to infiltrate into Israel

The incidents over the weekend follow a series of incidents in recent weeks in which Sudanese nationals were caught infiltrating Israel from Lebanon.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 31, 2020 02:03
THE ISRAEL-LEBANON border this week – when will the next flareup take place? (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
THE ISRAEL-LEBANON border this week – when will the next flareup take place?
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
The Lebanese Army arrested five Sudanese nationals in southern Lebanon on Friday evening as they attempted to cross the border fence into Israeli territory, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).
Three of the Sudanese were arrested near Khalit Wardeh in Aita al-Shaab, north of the Galilee, and another two were arrested in the town of Houla, east of Qiryat Shemona.
On Friday, NNA reported that the IDF fired at a shepherd in Jabal Al-Shahl, north of Mount Hermon. The shepherd was not injured in the incident.
Also on Friday, IDF reported that Israeli soldiers spotted three suspects approaching the Lebanon-Israel border. The three suspects were arrested as they tried to cross the fence. The incident was not terror-related, according to the IDF.
The incidents over the weekend follow a series of incidents in recent weeks in which Sudanese nationals "seeking work" and shepherds were caught infiltrating from Lebanon into Israel. In one case, a shepherd of Syrian nationality was shot by IDF soldiers after infiltrating into Israeli territory from Lebanon.
An investigation into the shooting of the shepherd near Mount Dov was completed by a joint Lebanese and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) about two weeks ago.
The shepherd, Mohammed Noureddine Abdul Azim was flown to Rambam Hospital in Haifa with multiple gunshot wounds and has been treated by medical staff for his injuries.
While Lebanese media said that he had been shot while in Lebanon as his animals were grazing nearby, the IDF said he crossed some 100 meters into Israel near Mount Dov, also known as Sheeba Farms.
Anna Ahronheim and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Lebanon sudan infiltrators israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by