Lebanon arrests 5 Sudanese nationals trying to infiltrate into Israel

Three of the Sudanese were arrested near Khalit Wardeh in Aita al-Shaab, north of the Galilee, and another two were arrested in the town of Houla, east of Qiryat Shemona.

Also on Friday, IDF reported that Israeli soldiers spotted three suspects approaching the Lebanon-Israel border. The three suspects were arrested as they tried to cross the fence. The incident was not terror-related, according to the IDF. On Friday, NNA reported that the IDF fired at a shepherd in Jabal Al-Shahl, north of Mount Hermon. The shepherd was not injured in the incident.

The incidents over the weekend follow a series of incidents in recent weeks in which Sudanese nationals "seeking work" and shepherds were caught infiltrating from Lebanon into Israel. In one case, a shepherd of Syrian nationality was shot by IDF soldiers after infiltrating into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

An investigation into the shooting of the shepherd near Mount Dov was completed by a joint Lebanese and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) about two weeks ago.

The shepherd, Mohammed Noureddine Abdul Azim was flown to Rambam Hospital in Haifa with multiple gunshot wounds and has been treated by medical staff for his injuries.

While Lebanese media said that he had been shot while in Lebanon as his animals were grazing nearby, the IDF said he crossed some 100 meters into Israel near Mount Dov, also known as Sheeba Farms.

