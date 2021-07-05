Lebanon has entered a cycle of endless crisis

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when Lebanon’s current crisis began. There were protests in late June over a fuel price hike. Or did it come with attacks on banks on June 26 when protesters attacked the Lebanese Swiss Bank and other branches as currency hit record lows? These types of attacks have happened before when banks were targeted in April 2020. And these crises go back to the fact Lebanon lacks a new government, despite Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri being on a foreign trip to drum up support in the UAE, Turkey and Egypt. Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has offered to provide Lebanon assistance.

Lebanon is in a long, slouching, slow-moving disaster. Like a mud slide that gains momentum over time. The country has a political system that is broken. But that’s not unique. Iraq’s system is broken and Israel’s system is also close to being broken. It is a country divided along sectarian lines, but so is Iraq and so is Israel. Lebanon also has an armed state-within-a-state called Hezbollah that siphons off cash, plays a role in security, carries out extrajudicial assassinations and increasingly operates a parallel network of health, banking, construction and even supermarket services. These factors have hollowed out Lebanon, leaving it a shell.

With all that, the current crisis is over fuel prices and declines in exchange rates. According to Al-Jazeera “the cash-strapped country would now import fuel at 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, as opposed to 1,500. A ministerial source told Al-Jazeera the price of a tank of petrol could increase by almost twofold. The decision was made following a meeting last week between President Michel Aoun, central bank Governor Riad Salameh, caretaker Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar, and caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni at Baabda Palace.”

Meanwhile the European Union’s top diplomat has slammed Lebanese politicians for delays in forming a new government. Sanctions could come soon. Hariri, who has failed so far to form a government, received support from his Sunni constituents again in recent days. The Supreme Islamic Sharia Council, “which represents the Sunni community and its leaders in Lebanon, has renewed its support for Saad Hariri, the prime minister-designate, amid an escalating dispute over the failure to form a government in the country,” Arab News reported.

Lebanon’s Central Bank and banking institutions are also on the brink. On June 3 Reuters noted that “the governor of Lebanon's central bank reassured depositors on Thursday that it was not bankrupt and that people's deposits were safe and would be returned soon, after reversing a decision to stop withdrawals that triggered street protests.” The disaster is growing and there are warnings that Lebanon’s GDP will continue to fall, down some thirty percent in the last years. Reuters notes “the financial crisis has wiped out jobs, raised concerns for growing hunger and put more than half of the Lebanese population below the poverty line. The Lebanese pound has lost around 90% of its value since late 2019.”

Who benefits from the ruin being visited on Lebanon? Hezbollah. Hezbollah has not lost currency or lost its savings. Mostly Lebanon’s middle class has been destroyed. The upper class anyway kept money abroad in foreign banks and were fantastically corrupt, helping to lead the country to its current state. Hezbollah meanwhile has continued to sponge up state assets, taking over more and more of what looks like government roles. That essentially means that in the future Hezbollah will not be a “state within a state” in Lebanon, but rather Hezbollah will have a state within it called Lebanon, because the power relationship has been reversed.

Western powers helped encourage this system in which Hezbollah was allowed to keep a vast arsenal of some 150,000 rockets and control part of Lebanon. Iran fueled Hezbollah as well and the Syrian civil war let Hezbollah act as the foreign and defense establishments of Lebanon, essentially doing what the foreign and defense ministries are supposed to do. Hezbollah sent thousands of fighters to Syria and conducted foreign policy for Lebanon. Hezbollah leaders have openly argued for repositioning Lebanon to be linked to Iran and China, and distancing it from the US. France has tried to mediate, unsuccessfully. The Lebanese have paid the price.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The endless crisis goes back a long way. Lebanon was battered by a civil war in the 1970s and 1980s. However it sought to put that behind it with the end of the Cold War and a deal brokered by Saudi Arabia. Ostensibly Sunnis and Shi’ites gained while the Christian community lost out. However the end result was a continuing division in the country. When Israel left Lebanon in 2000 Hezbollah didn’t put down its arms but rather put itself on steroids in terms of arming itself. In 2005 Hezbollah murdered the popular former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in a massive bombing. In 2006 Hezbollah attacked Israel and provoked a massive war. In 2008 it took over part of Beirut in armed clashes. Then it set about holding the government hostage until it could get its chosen president, Michel Aoun into power. Lebanon lacked a president for years as Hezbollah waited. Now, as Lebanon’s crisis deepens, it continues to strengthen its grip and push Lebanon into a series of endless crises.