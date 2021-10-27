The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lebanon information minister angers UAE, Saudi Arabia with Houthi comments

Information Minister George Kordahi's statements on Yemen's Houthi have upset the UAE and Saud Arabia.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 13:28
A man chants slogans as he and supporters of the Houthi movement attend a rally to celebrate following claims of military advances by the group near the borders with Saudi Arabia, in Sanaa, Yemen October 4, 2019. (photo credit: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS)
A man chants slogans as he and supporters of the Houthi movement attend a rally to celebrate following claims of military advances by the group near the borders with Saudi Arabia, in Sanaa, Yemen October 4, 2019.
(photo credit: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS)
Lebanon’s Prime Minister has rejected comments by Information Minister George Kordahi in an interview in which he had appeared to support the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. Kordahi's statements angered the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
“George Kordahi’s recent comments do not express the government's position on the Yemeni issue. Lebanon is committed to its ties with Arab countries and my government is keen to have the best relations with Saudi Arabia,” Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in statements released recently. Kordahi appeared on an Al Jazeera-affiliated youth show, according to reports. It was there that ‘he was asked the difference between the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group and the Yemeni Houthis,” reports say. Kordahi said the Houthis were acting in self-defense. The Houthis have attacked Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones. Riyadh intervened in Yemen alongside the UAE and others to prevent a Houthi takeover of the country. Hezbollah backs the Houthis.  
This is the second time a Lebanese official has made controversial comments toward Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, Al-Arabiya says. “In May, then-foreign minister Charbel Wehbe stoked tensions with televised remarks that suggested Gulf states had supported the rise of ISIS and blamed them for the war in Syria. Wehbe quickly stepped down from his role.” 
Kordahi is known for his backing of Hezbollah in the past. IN 2018 he was asked who is his “man of the year.” He named Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Syrian President Bashar and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the international personality of 2018. According to a profile in The National in the UAE the Information Minister was previously an important TV personality. “A Maronite Christian, Mr. Kordahi grew up in the mountains of Keserwan, north of Beirut. He began his career as a journalist in the 1970s at TeleLiban, Lebanon’s public TV station, before moving on to Radio Monte Carlo.” But he is a backer of Hezbollah and the Syrian regime. Assad “proved he is a man cut from a different cloth”, he told Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV in an interview. “As an Arab man, as a Lebanese, I tell you this: had this man not resisted, Syria would no longer exist. Lebanon would no longer exist. Jordan and the Gulf neither.” 
Kordahi became famous for hosting an Arab version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Now he is in hot water again. Iran, of course, is happy. Reports and rumors online say Iran’s IRGC Quds Force head Email Ghaani is visiting Lebanon this week. Whether that is true or not remains to be seen. But Kordahi is indeed in the hot seat. Iran’s Tasnim news says that “unfortunately, this position of the Lebanese Minister of Media in Beirut was not considered as freedom of expression, and some Lebanese groups immediately launched a political and media campaign against [Kordahi].” Some think this could harm relations with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. 
Leading businessman Najib Mikati gestures at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)Leading businessman Najib Mikati gestures at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)
But Lebanon already has many problems with Saudi Arabia and Riyadh has stepped back from its previous roles in Lebanon. “I did not intend to insult Saudi Arabia and the UAE in any way," Kordahi has reportedly said. “It is clear who launched these campaigns against me, and they have been accusing me of coming to suppress the media since the formation of the government,” he claimed.  


Tags Lebanon saudi arabia yemen United Arab Emirates houthi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to seriously tackle climate change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

BU's Elie Wiesel Center mocks the Holocaust - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by