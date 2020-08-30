The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lenient sentence for father who murdered daughter provokes outrage in Iran

14-year-old Romina Ashrafi was beheaded by her father in May, after she attempted to elope with an older man.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
AUGUST 30, 2020 01:58
A woman walks past the mural showing U.S. flag with barbed wire and the Statue Of Liberty with skull face in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A woman walks past the mural showing U.S. flag with barbed wire and the Statue Of Liberty with skull face in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A father who beheaded his 14-year-old daughter for eloping has been handed a 9-year jail sentence, sparking outrage across Iran.
Rana Dashti, the girl's mother, has said she would appeal the sentence as she fears for the lives of her only son and other relations. “I no longer want my husband to return to the village,” she told Iranian Labor news agency (ILNA) on Friday, according to The Guardian.
Adding that she had no wish to stay with her husband of 15 years, she said that the court's sentencing had “caused fear and panic for me and my family.”
The case has sparked controversy in the Islamic Republic over so-called 'honor killings.'
14-year-old Romina Ashrafi ran away from home with a 28-year-old man, Bahman Khawri (some reports have given his age as 35), after her father refused to let them marry.

Khawri, who was sentenced to two years for his role by the same court, claimed the father had refused the marriage suit because of his Sunni faith.
“The girl loved me and took refuge with me after her father used to beat her severely every day, affected by his excessive drug addiction, and she asked me to save her from daily torture by marrying her,” he said, when questioned over their age difference.
The pair were tracked down by police some 320km northwest a few days later, whom she begged not to return her, telling police she feared for her life.
However, her father, as her legal guardian, had filed a complaint requiring the police to act, and Ashrafi was returned home. On May 21 Ashrafi was beheaded by her father with a scythe, as he felt she had shamed the family by running away. It later emerged that he had repeatedly asked his wife to persuade Romina to kill herself for having brought shame on the family.
The sentence has sparked outrage on social media by Iranians who have claimed that, in rural communities, such killings are frequent and implicitly endorsed by the Iranian state. In some provinces, as many as one in five murders are classified as honor killings, The Guardian reported.
The nine-year sentence has also been unfavorably compared to lengthy terms handed to women who protest the requirement to wear a hijab.


Tags Iran honour killing hijab honor killing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does the US 2020 election day mean for Israel? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by