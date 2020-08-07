Miracle baby delivered in the middle of Beirut blast

While the world is still in shock after the devastating Beirut blast that happened on Tuesday, some good news enlightened this obscure day.A woman happened to give birth to a baby boy as the explosion smashed windows and cut off power just after she was taken to the delivery room. Edmund, her husband, who was filming the birth, got knocked down to the floor by the blast. The video was published by the New York Post. “My son George was born under a catastrophic blast, I did not believe we came out alive,” Edmound told Reuters. “But doctors and nurses, who worked with flashlights during the disaster, eventually delivered a healthy bundle of joy”“Thank you for bringing me safely into this world. I hope I can pay you back some day,” he wrote on social media on his son’s behalf, praising the health workers for their amazing work in these extreme conditions.
At least 135 people have died and 5,000 people were injured, Lebanon's health minister told Al Manar television on Wednesday, as search and rescue efforts continued after a massive explosion at a warehouse at Beirut's port shook Lebanon's capital on Tuesday.
At least 135 people have died and 5,000 people were injured, Lebanon's health minister told Al Manar television on Wednesday, as search and rescue efforts continued after a massive explosion at a warehouse at Beirut's port shook Lebanon's capital on Tuesday.