Morocco arrests Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist member for identity theft

Moroccan police arrested on Wednesday a Lebanese member of the US-designated terrorist organization Hezbollah for alleged identity theft and fraud, according to a report in the Moroccan media.According to Morocco World News, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement that the National Brigade of Judicial Police “conducted the arrest in Casablanca after the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) provided detailed information on the suspect’s whereabouts.” The 57-year-old suspect manufactured a false identity, claiming he was the manager of a foreign firm, and used false French and Portuguese passports.The North African English language outlet said the “Moroccan security services found that the passports have been reported as stolen in the database of the International Criminal Police Organization.”The suspect will remain in police custody until the Moroccan authorities complete a full investigation.The alleged Hezbollah member “used fraudulent methods to demand sums of money from“ his victims, wrote Morocco World News.In addition to the passports, the Moroccan police seized driving licenses that contained the names of French, Portuguese, and Italian citizens. Hezbollah operatives in Europe frequently falsify documents.
In 2012, Hezbollah members, who blew up an Israeli tour bus in Burgas, Bulgaria, used fake documents. The terror act murdered five Israelis and their Bulgarian Muslim bus driver.Bulgarian authorities implicated Meliad Farah and Hassan El Hajj Hassan as suspects in the bombing. The two men were convicted of the terror crime in September, 2020 and are believed to be living in Lebanon.Prosecutors said the two men entered Bulgaria the month before the July, 2012 attack using fake ID documents.Morocco severed ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2018 over Tehran and Hezbollah support for the Polisario independence movement in Western Sahara. Morocco exercises control over the Western Sahara. The US recognized last year that the Western Sahara is part of Morocco."Hezbollah sent military officials to Polisario and provided the front with ... weapons and trained them on urban warfare,"Morocco's foreign minister Nasser Bourita said at the time his country evicted Iran's ambassador from the capital.