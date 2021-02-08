Morocco to Arab League: Diplomacy is the way to go with Israel

Explaining Morocco's reasoning for normalization with Israel, Morocco's Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita addressed his counterparts at the Arab League on Monday. During a video conference he said his country is of the opinion “Arab common action needs a new dynamic."



MFA Bourita: We believe the Arab common action needs a new dynamic in light of the security, political and economic challenges, while the Palestinian issue remains at the forefront of our concerns. pic.twitter.com/60XZ1DxWGi February 8, 2021

Bourita reminded those present that his King, Mohammed VI , is the Chair of the Jerusalem Committee in the Arab League. He stressed his country’s commitment to diplomacy and a two-states solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In light of Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump and entering the White House as US President, it is likely the Arab League will release a statement showing its support to a two-state solution, Al-Arabiya reported. Two members of the Arab League, Egypt and Jordan, signed a peace accord with Israel long before the North African kingdom had. However, the emergency meeting on Monday was the result of their mutual call to hold it.In light of Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump and entering the White House as US President, it is likely the Arab League will release a statement showing its support to a two-state solution, Al-Arabiya reported.

Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki said that all Arab members, including those who enjoy relations with Israel, support an Israeli return to the 1967 borders to allow a Palestinian state to come into being. Such a move would mean the capital of Israel would need to be discussed as well.

A previous meeting, held in September, failed to reach consensus about what course forming relations with Israel should assume.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}