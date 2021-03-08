The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Music video of pop and porn stars triggers outrage in Iran

“This song is really more dangerous than polio.”

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MARCH 8, 2021 00:35
Porn star Alexis Texas. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Porn star Alexis Texas.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 A clip of a music video produced by Iranian pop star Sasan Yafteh with American porn actress Alexis Texas dancing sparked anger last week from the authorities in the highly repressive Islamic Republic of Iran.
The music video for the song "Tehran Tokyo" featuring Texas and the Iranian pop star, who uses the moniker Sasy and lives in the US, prompted calls from the Iranian regime to ban the porn actress and to crack down on the spread of the music clip.
The British paper The Sun reported the clerical regime launched an investigation into the spread of the music video, which did not feature any nudity.
Sasy posted the video on his Instagram account. 
According to The Sun, “Iranian media revealed the music video was shared to an Iranian entertainment app – sparking an investigation among authorities.”
The Iranian semi-official news outlet ISNA reported that the application, Rubika, is being probed after a segment of the "Tehran Tokyo" music video was uploaded and shared, The Sun wrote.
Iran International, a London-based news organization, reported that SATRA (the Iranian AudioVisual Media Regulatory Authority), which is part of the the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting news outlet, banned the video clip on Tuesday and initiated a lawsuit against Rubika for depicting a porn actress because it violated the rights of children.
Sasy worked as an underground singer in Iran before he departed for the US.
According to The Sun, "In Iran, Sasy's videos are not authorized, however, social media users have shared them regardless.”
Iran International reported comments from the Iranian journalist and writer Emily Amraee: “A shiver runs through my back when I think children will find out [Alexis Texas] is a porn star and start searching for her [on the Internet].”
She added: “Because of [the state filtering], all of them have access to anti-filtering software and parenting control software is not available here… This song is really more dangerous than polio.” 
Iran’s regime arrested Sasy for “disrupting public peace” after he danced and performed at a shopping center on Kish Island, a holiday resort in the Persian Gulf.
According to Iran International, "Sasy is hugely popular in Iran and his hit song 'Gentlemen' has had over 100 million plays on Persian music online station Radio Javan, where he will also release the new song. Sasy left Iran in 2012 and lives in the United States.”


