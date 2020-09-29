Nasrallah: We know very well where we should put our missiles

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah claimed that the terrorist group's munitions are not kept in civilian areas, despite claims by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the commentary, during a speech on Tuesday on the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV.

"For the first time, the Zionist soldiers do not dare to move on the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine," boasted Nasrallah, adding that the IDF has been on high alert ever since the terrorist group promised to carry out a revenge attack for the Hezbollah member killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria.

Nasrallah warned that the movement is still planning to respond and that "We will see what will happen in the coming days and weeks on the border with occupied Palestine."

Nasrallah invited the media to visit the facility that Netanyahu referred to in his UN address, "so that the world can watch the Netanyahu lie on the air."

Simultaneously, Hezbollah media relations announced that they were arranging a media tour of the area for Tuesday night "to learn about the reality of the situation there and to uncover the false claims of the enemy Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

Nasrallah claimed that Hezbollah is not placing munitions near civilian homes. "We know very well where we should put our missiles," added the Hezbollah leader.

Concerning efforts to form a new government in Lebanon, Nasrallah claimed that all sides agreed with the French initiative.

Nasrallah began the speech by offering condolences to Kuwait after the death of Emir was confirmed on Tuesday. The Hezbollah leader stressed the Emir's role in Lebanon's civil war and expressed appreciation for Kuwait's resistance to join the wave of normalization agreements with Israel.