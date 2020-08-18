Netanyahu calls UAE a ‘democracy,’ putting spotlight on human rights

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to fumble an attempt at praising the United Arab Emirates. In a recent interview he called the monarchy an “advanced democracy” and even posted a video with this laudatory comment, before deleting it.Now the comment and the embarrassment of deleting it has caused the usual social media storm for a day. But the attempt to praise the UAE and asserting that it and Israel share common values spotlights a larger question about how the UAE-Israel deal is being perceived.Critics of the UAE and Israel have been quick to pick up on Netanyahu’s comment. Turkey is one one of the harshest critics of the Israel-UAE deal. The pro-government Anadolu in Turkey mocked the comment by noting that the UAE is not a democracy and that it is rated as “not free” by Freedom House, a US research group. This is a bit ironic since Turkey is the largest jailor of journalists in the world and also run by an authoritarian regime. But Anadolu’s point is that the emirates are far from being any kind of progressive ideal.At the same time, other critics of Israel and Netanyahu have slammed the deal. Ben Rhodes, the former Obama advisor, has recently slammed Israel as an authoritarian regime similar to Belarus, Russia, Egypt and Turkey. Matt Duss, a foreign policy advisor for Bernie Sanders when Sanders was running for president, tweeted on August 16 slamming Israel’s deal with the UAE. He called the UAE a “repressive monarchy” and excoriated it for playing a role in the war in Yemen. Now the UAE will “have pro-Israel advocacy organizations writing stuff like this about them,” he wrote. He was referring to a tweet by the American Jewish Committee that emphasized the UAE’s commitment to fighting extremism and promoting diversity.The UAE is sometimes called “progressive” by its supporters on social media. But the term doesn’t mean the same thing as it does in the West. The UAE is not a democracy and it has many aspects to it that are controlled from the top down by a government that attempts to be benevolent monarchs tolerating some aspects of an open society while controlling many others. In this sense the UAE is similar to, but often leading its neighbors, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait or even Iran across the water.In 2019, the UAE pushed an annual theme of a “year of tolerance” and has sought to open up the country to other faiths and religions. The UAE is a model of tolerance, coexistence and peace, Gulf News noted last year. Universities and the leading Nahyan family in Abu Dhabi all stress this theme in extraordinary message discipline.The UAE welcomed its first Hindu temple last year, a major symbol for the many foreign workers from places like India. The Emirates have also become more open to the Jewish community. Relations with Israel follows from this openness.The UAE also hosts literary festivals and other cultural events that are supposed to showcase how open the country is. All of this is a major symbol of change and attempt to differentiate the UAE from the extremism that can be found in Iran or the reactionary terrorist views of groups like ISIS or even the Muslim Brotherhood, which the UAE opposes. The Emirates have tried to emphasize diversity at home and in the region.Talking about tolerance, diversity and coexistence are important in a region that has generally not become more tolerant in the last 100 years. However this is often in contrast to complains of human rights violations against migrant and foreign workers. With some ninety percent of the private sector workforce the rights of foreign workers is important.In the past, allegations of abuse, non-payment off wages, confiscated passports, and sexual assault of domestic workers was common. However, the UAE says in 2016 that it improved the rights of temporary workers by providing additional oversight and improving transparency. But stories continue of abuses of maids and even women from places like Kenya being kept in conditions they refer to as similar to slavery. Stories of these abuses are widespread in neighboring states such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and elsewhere.“They see us as slaves,” Kenyan women told The Guardian in interviews in 2019 about life in the Gulf.For Israel and the UAE these issues of human rights can be portrayed either through the lens of two states that are attempting to do a better job than in the past and present a better future than other countries in the region when it comes to tolerance and coexistence. For instance Israel has its own laundry list of allegations of abuses against foreign workers and migrants.It was not so long ago that Israel was excoriated for attempts to deport people from Sudan and other African countries who had crossed through Sinai to Israel. In addition Israel was slammed for trying to deport foreign workers who had kids in the country. This is only the tip of the iceberg of accusations against Israel for abuses in the West Bank and racism against minorities.While the UAE is not a democracy it may be making more strides than many countries in the region to improve. That means that while Iran is busy hanging people and gunning down protesters and while Turkey, which was once a democracy, has silenced all critical media and now imprisons people for social media critique of the president, the UAE appears to be going in a more positive direction.These issues are relative because the UAE is not a democracy and given the fact that the majority of its population are not citizens but foreign workers, it doesn’t seem clear how it might chart a path to more democratization. In contrast Israel is a vibrant democracy but is criticized for controlling the West Bank and denying Palestinians a path to a state. This means Israel and the UAE are united in visions of a future as well as having many challenges in terms of human rights.