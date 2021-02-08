The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Netanyahu, Putin talk Syria coordination

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 17:02
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia September 12, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia September 12, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV)
 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed their countries’ coordination in Syria on Monday.
The statement from Netanyahu’s office said they discussed “regional issues and the continued coordination between Israel and Russia facing security developments in the region.”
The leaders speak often, in light of Israel’s policy to prevent Iran from establishing a foothold close to its northern border and to stop the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah. Israel forewarns Moscow of these actions, as Russia has a large military presence in Syria.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.
The conversation focused on “preventing Iran from attaining nuclear weapons and consolidating its power in the region,” Ashkenazi said in a tweet.
The ministers also agreed that they would hold events in Russia and Israel to mark the 30th anniversary of renewed diplomatic relations between the countries.
Earlier Monday, Ashkenazi met with the American Charge d'Affaires in Jerusalem Jonathan Shrier.
Ashkenazi's office said Shrier reiterated that the US will not lift sanctions on Iran until it stops enriching uranium beyond the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal.
Shrier also said the US opposes the International Criminal Court ruling that would allow it to investigate Israel.
They also discussed the Abraham Accords and relations with the Palestinian Authority.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah Syria Russia Vladimir Putin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: Where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Nadav Tamir

Codifying IHRA’s definition of antisemitism as law is harmful - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by