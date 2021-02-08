Netanyahu, Putin talk Syria coordination

The statement from Netanyahu’s office said they discussed “regional issues and the continued coordination between Israel and Russia facing security developments in the region.”

The leaders speak often, in light of Israel’s policy to prevent Iran from establishing a foothold close to its northern border and to stop the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah. Israel forewarns Moscow of these actions, as Russia has a large military presence in Syria

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

The conversation focused on “preventing Iran from attaining nuclear weapons and consolidating its power in the region,” Ashkenazi said in a tweet.

The ministers also agreed that they would hold events in Russia and Israel to mark the 30th anniversary of renewed diplomatic relations between the countries.

Earlier Monday, Ashkenazi met with the American Charge d'Affaires in Jerusalem Jonathan Shrier.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Ashkenazi's office said Shrier reiterated that the US will not lift sanctions on Iran until it stops enriching uranium beyond the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Shrier also said the US opposes the International Criminal Court ruling that would allow it to investigate Israel.

They also discussed the Abraham Accords and relations with the Palestinian Authority.