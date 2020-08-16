Omer Adam set to perform in UAE after normalization deal signed

Adam received a message from Hamad Bin Khalifa, one of the leaders of the UAE, inviting him to visit the country and talks are ongoing for him to perform a private concert in the UAE.

A few months ago, the Israeli star posted a video congratulating UAE leaders for providing aid to the country's local Jewish community. Since then, residents of the UAE have posted videos of them listening to Adam's songs.

Ofer Menachem, Adam's public relations manager, stated that "contacts are being made ahead of a meeting between Omer and the leader in the UAE and a unique performance." Menachem added that Omer's video made a "very, very positive echo" in the UAE and that the singer had received a "personal invitation" to visit the country, according to Maariv.