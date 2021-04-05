The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

On eve of Iran talks, Netanyahu warns Tehran against harming Israel

During his speech in Jaffa, Netanyahu spoke of the difficulty of relying on allies and friends, and the importance of self-defense.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 5, 2021 22:23
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: NADAV ABBAS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: NADAV ABBAS)
On the eve of talks to revive the Iran deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran that it faced “grave danger” if it harmed Israel, as he recalled the battle for Jaffa in the 1948 War of Independence.
“Those who want to harm us, place themselves in grave danger. It was true in Jaffa in 1948 and it is true today, with all the differences, with respect to Iran and its proxies,” Netanyahu said.
He delivered his words at a special memorial ceremony for the Irgun fighters who fell in the 1948 campaign for the coastal city, but he mentioned Tehran, just as the world powers were about to gather in Vienna to discuss ways to reactivate the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Netanyahu has been one of the chief opponents of the deal, which was designed to curb the Islamic Republic’s ability to produce nuclear weapons, but which Israel argued actually empowered it to become a nuclear power in the future.
The Trump administration had agreed with Netanyahu and withdrew from the deal in 2018. The other signatories to the deal – Russia, China, Great Britain, France and Germany – have maintained that the deal remained the best vehicle to prevent a nuclear Iran, even as Tehran increasingly stopped complying with its terms.
The Biden administration now wants to return to the agreement. It will participate Tuesday along with other signatories and the European Union in talks to allow the US to become part of the deal and to secure an agreement from Tehran that it would once again comply with its terms.
During his speech in Jaffa, Netanyahu spoke of the difficulty of relying on allies and friends, and the importance of self-defense.
Israel, he said, must have the ability to “defend itself by itself.” He recalled how in 1948 Israel could not rely on the British. “We know all our covenants and all our friends, but in the end, our future has been determined by our ability to defend ourselves by ourselves,” Netanyahu said.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday discussed the negotiations, noting that Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, will lead the US delegation to the talks.
At issue has been Tehran’s instance that Washington must first lift the crippling sanctions president Donald Trump imposed upon it after exiting the deal, and the US has demanded that Iran halt its violations of the agreement.
The talks between Washington and Tehran are expected to be indirect. They will be speaking to the other signatories to the deal, but not with each other. Tehran has ruled out face-to-face bilateral discussions.
Price told reporters that the United States did not expect any direct talks “at present” but remained open to the possibility.
“We don’t underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead,” Price said. “These are early days. We don’t anticipate an early or immediate breakthrough as these discussions, we fully expect, will be difficult.”
Price defended the Biden administration’s decision to try to return to the deal, noting that the US absence from the deal during the four years of Trump’s tenure had only brought Iran closer to the brink of producing a nuclear weapon.
At the end of the Obama administration, Iran was a year away from such production, but now, that time has dwindled.
Washington’s goal is to ensure Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons, Price said, adding that “we are not seeking to draw the talks out,” explaining that the US was pursuing the matter with urgency.
Price said the US would not “entertain unilateral gestures and concessions,” but rather it would seek to set the stage for a mutual return to compliance of both Washington and Tehran.
The goal was to restore the deal, rather than to set new terms and conditions and to match US compliance once more with the deal with Tehran’s compliance with the agreement.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Iran Deal Iran Nuclear Deal War of Independence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a divided Israel's challenge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
Moshe Dann

Jewish studies just as important as secular studies - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Amotz Asa-El

Syria's civil war can only end with separation

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by