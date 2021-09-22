The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

On This Day: Iran-Iraq War begins, 41 years ago

8 years of the Iran-Iraq war saw the use of trench warfare, one of the largest land battles since World War II and the sinking of the Seawise Giant, the largest ship to ever sail the seas.

By AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 21:13
Iraqi forces attacked many locations including Tehran on Monday September 22, 1980. Around 14:15 explosions were heard from Mehrabad airport in Tehran. The picture was taken a few minutes after the explosions from north-west of the airport from a distance of about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Iraqi forces attacked many locations including Tehran on Monday September 22, 1980. Around 14:15 explosions were heard from Mehrabad airport in Tehran. The picture was taken a few minutes after the explosions from north-west of the airport from a distance of about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
September 22, 2021 marks 41 years since the Iraqi invasion of Iran, lasting two months and beginning the nearly decade-long Iran-Iraq War.
The background for the conflict is rooted in existing tensions between the two Middle Eastern nations and a desire by then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein to both stop any Islamization of Iraq and to become the dominant power in the Persian Gulf.
Prior to the war, Iraq and Iran had a border dispute over the Shatt al-Arab region for almost 40 years. In 1975, the dispute was supposed to have been solved through the signed Algiers Agreement, however, disputes and clashes continued. 
In 1978, Hussein expelled exiled Iranian dissident Ruhollah Khomeini from Iraq. A year later, Khomeini would return to Iran as the Iranian Revolution concluded, seeing Khomeini become the supreme leader of the newly formed Islamic Republic of Iran.
Tensions between Iraq and Iran soon began to worsen as a result. Hussein's Iraq was a secular state, and the Iraqi leader became alarmed at calls by Khomeini for an Islamic revolution. This was especially concerning for Hussein's Ba'ath government, as they had tense relations with Iraqi Shi'ite movements already allied with Iran.
BULLET-RIDDLED mural of Saddam Hussein in southern Iraq, along the road to Baghdad (credit: PICRYL)BULLET-RIDDLED mural of Saddam Hussein in southern Iraq, along the road to Baghdad (credit: PICRYL)
Over 1980, Iran and Iraq had frequent clashes, Iraq having noted around 544 incidents and Iran noting 797, as noted by historians Williamson Murray and Kevin M. Woods.
Throughout this time, Iraq was preparing for war, with their army being the second largest in the Arab world after Egypt. Iran, meanwhile, was seen as less of a threat, given how recent the revolution was and based on Iraqi intelligence reports.
Indeed, Iran's army was comparatively in disarray after severe purging in the officer corps and the desertion rate reaching 60%. Further, while Iraq worked hard to purchase heavy weapons, sanctions against Iran kept them from doing the same. 
However, Iran was also growing paramilitary groups. The two most dominant were the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij, both of which continue to operate to this day.
On September 22, the invasion began. It started with Iraqi fighter planes launching a surprise attack to destroy Iran's air force. The next day, a ground invasion began, with six divisions sent on three different fronts. 
The Iraqi invasion saw success and ultimately succeeded in capturing significant ground – around 15,000 square kilometers.
However, Iraq failed to destroy Iran's air force and soon fought back with heavy retaliation. Further, many Iranians came out in support of the new regime. By November, they had an estimated 200,000 fresh troops on the front line. 
Delaying tactics soon saw Iran's full military deployed and began going on the offensive, which they did for most of the war.
The next eight years saw many notable engagements, including the use of trench warfare, one of the largest land battles since World War II and the sinking of the Seawise Giant, the largest ship to ever sail the seas.
Other nations soon got involved as the war became increasingly geopolitically complex, with regional powers like Kuwait and Saudi Arabia sending aid as well as both sides of the Cold War, the US and USSR and their respective allies.
The war ultimately ended in 1988 with a ceasefire, following threats by Hussein to use weapons of mass destruction on Iranian cities — a threat backed up after Iraq bombed a town with poison gas resulting in over 2,000 casualties.
The threat of chemical warfare was compounded by the fact that Iran had little to no international support, and they likely would receive little to no aid should Iraq launch more chemical attacks. 
Ultimately, both sides claimed victory, but they had both suffered heavy casualties. Iraq failed to achieve any territorial gains, but Iran had failed in overthrowing the Iraqi government and exporting their revolutionary ideology.
However, it had also brought Iraq into severe debt, including to Kuwait, who had given Baghdad loans during the war. This would lead to relations between the two neighbors to sour, culminating in Iraq invading and annexing the Gulf state in 1990 and leading directly into the Gulf War in 1991.
When asked about the war as it unfolded, Menachim Begin was reported to have wished luck to both parties to the conflict.


Tags Iran Iraq history saddam hussein War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must be accountable for violence against protesters - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by