The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

On This Day: Treaty of Jaffa signed, ending the Third Crusade

Signed by England's King Richard the Lionheart and Ayyubid Sultan Saladin, the treaty left Jerusalem under Islamic control, which guaranteed Jews could remain in the city.

By AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 11:30
England's King Richard the Lionheart is seen in an artist's depiction of the Battle of Jaffa in 1192. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
England's King Richard the Lionheart is seen in an artist's depiction of the Battle of Jaffa in 1192.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
September 2, 2021 marks 829 years since the signing of the Treaty of Jaffa, forming a truce between the Christian and Islamic armies and putting an end to the Third Crusade.
The treaty was signed following the Battle of Jaffa from the months prior. This battle saw the armies of England's King Richard I, also known as Richard the Lionheart, clash with the armies of Saladin, the Ayyubid sultan of Egypt and Syria.
At the time, Richard and the crusaders were building off two successful battles from the year before, the Siege of Acre which allowed the crusaders to take back the wealthy and strategically important port city, and the Battle of Arsuf, which threatened Saladin's control of Jerusalem and was seen as a major victory for the crusader army. The location of Arsuf is a matter of historical debate, but researchers at Tel Aviv University managed to pinpoint a specific area between Herzliya, Kibbutz Shefayim and the villages of Rishpon, Kfar Shmaryahu, modern Arsuf and Arsuf-Kedem
Following this, Richard had begun capturing castles and had tried to push towards Jerusalem. However, he struggled to make it there, with multiple attempts being stopped for various reasons such as dissension among the leadership. Negotiations had failed, and ultimately, Richard soon began making preparations to leave for England, as the actions of his brother John and France's King Philip Augustus threatened his interests back home.
As he made his way to leave, however, Saladin had stormed Jaffa, taking the city in three days. However, the Crusaders held out in the city's citadel.
SALADIN AND Guy de Lusignan after the Battle of Hattin, in 1187 during the Crusades. The novel takes place during the First Crusade (credit: SAIDTAHSINE/WWW.GOODFREEPHOTOS.COM)SALADIN AND Guy de Lusignan after the Battle of Hattin, in 1187 during the Crusades. The novel takes place during the First Crusade (credit: SAIDTAHSINE/WWW.GOODFREEPHOTOS.COM)
Seeing this, Richard supposedly charged, leading a force of just 54 knights, a couple of hundred infantry, and some 2,000 crossbowmen from Genoa and Pisa, as recorded in the medieval Latin prose narrative Itinerarium Regis Ricardi. Compared to Saladin's army of around 10,000 cavalry, the Christians were at a major disadvantage. However, the Muslim army broke, with many scholars suggesting they had feared this assault was simply the vanguard of a larger force. 
Saladin would later try to launch a counterattack, but the defenders held out and ultimately defeated the Ayyubid army. The exact losses are unclear, but some estimate Saladin's losses at 700 dead and Richard having just two soldiers killed.
Richard the Lionheard, England's greatest king? (credit: FLICKR/SPORST)Richard the Lionheard, England's greatest king? (credit: FLICKR/SPORST)
Ultimately, both sides became weary of fighting, and a truce was finally agreed upon. This is what led to the treaty.
It was ultimately agreed that Christians and Muslims alike would both be allowed to safely travel in the Holy Land. Jerusalem would remain under Muslim control, though Christian pilgrims would be allowed to enter, and the coastline from the city of Tyre to Jaffa would remain in Christian hands.
Leaving Jerusalem under Islamic control also allowed the city's Jews to continue living there, as, unlike the crusaders, Saladin extended tolerance to Jews.


Tags jaffa history crusades
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must ease the process with entry permits - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Emily Schrader

Did the US throw Afghans under the bus? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett, Netanyahu, Michaeli: 3 very different trips to the US - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by