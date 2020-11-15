PA: Pompeo’s visit to a settlement is a provocation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ’s planned visit to a settlement in the West Bank during his upcoming tour of the region is a provocation against the Palestinian people and their leadership,” Palestinian Authority presidential spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudaineh, said on Sunday.

“This is a dangerous precedent that confirms this administration’s blatant disregard of international resolutions, first and foremost United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334,” Abu Rudaineh said. Israel, he charged, “is trying to benefit from the unlimited support of the current US administration, which has provided it with all possible support for the sake of settlement expansion and the takeover of more Palestinian lands.”

Abu Rudaineh added that Pompeo’s planned visit to a settlement “means that this American administration has become a fundamental partner in the occupation of the Palestinian lands. Neither this visit nor any US support for Israeli settlements in Palestinian lands can give legitimacy to the settlements or change the fact that they are doomed to end.”

Mahmoud Aloul, deputy chairman of the ruling Fatah faction, condemned the planned visit of Pompeo to the settlement of Psagot and said it again shows that the Trump administration is not only biased in favor of Israel, but also “complicit in its occupation.”

Aloul said that the Palestinians were not surprised to learn about the visit because it comes in the context of the Trump administration’s efforts to “legalize” the settlements.

Several Palestinian factions, in separate statements, also denounced Pompeo’s planned visit to Psagot. Hamas called it a “new American aggression against the Palestinians and Arabs.”

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanou said that the visit reflects the US administration’s insistence on implementing the Deal of the Century,” a reference to US President Donald Trump’s plan for Mideast peace, Peace to Prosperity.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad said that the planned visit was a continuation of the Trump administration’s “disregard for all international laws and conventions.”