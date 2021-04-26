The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA President Mahmoud Abbas: No Palestinian elections without Jerusalem

He praised the residents of east Jerusalem for their “steadfastness in the face of Israeli schemes aiming to control the holy city.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 26, 2021 01:31
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a statement as he attends the Revolutionary Council Meeting of Fatah Movement at the Palestinian Presidential Office in Ramallah, on December 18, 2019. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a statement as he attends the Revolutionary Council Meeting of Fatah Movement at the Palestinian Presidential Office in Ramallah, on December 18, 2019.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
 The Palestinian Authority will not hold general elections without the participation of Jerusalem, PA President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday night.
Abbas, who was speaking during a meeting of the Fatah Central Committee in Ramallah, the faction’s highest decision-making body, said that the residents of east Jerusalem should be allowed to run as candidates, cast their ballots and hold election gatherings in the city.
Abbas’s remarks came amid increased reports that he may delay or even cancel the parliamentary and presidential elections, slated for May 22 and July 31 respectively.
In a statement after the meeting, the Fatah committee said that there would be no elections without Jerusalem.
“The elections should take place in Jerusalem, our eternal capital, and its people should be allowed to present their candidacy, vote and hold electoral campaigns,” the statement read. “Failing to hold the elections in Jerusalem means returning to the Deal of the Century (former US president Donald Trump’s plan for Mideast peace).”
Abbas is scheduled to call a meeting of leaders of several Palestinian factions soon to discuss the crisis surrounding the inclusion of Jerusalem’s Arabs in the elections.
Palestinian sources said that they did not rule out the possibility that Abbas would announce the postponement or cancellation of the elections and blame Israel for not allowing the vote to take place in Jerusalem.
“Jerusalem is a red line,” Abbas said during the Fatah meeting. “We won’t allow anyone to harm it.”
He praised the residents of east Jerusalem for their “steadfastness in the face of Israeli schemes aiming to control the holy city.” He was referring to the violence that erupted in Jerusalem in the past two weeks, during which dozens of youths clashed with the police and assaulted a number of Jewish civilians.
Abbas called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to adhere to the signed agreements between the Palestinians and Israel, which allow the Jerusalem Arabs who hold Israeli-issued ID cards (but are not Israeli citizens) to participate in Palestinian elections.
Abbas also stressed the importance of pursuing efforts with the Quartet members – US, European Union, United Nations, and Russia – and other parties to launch a political process with Israel based on the two-state solution.


Tags East Jerusalem Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Israeli Palestinian Conflict Palestinian Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How can Israel respond to rocket fire? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
ALAN BAKER

The return of the ‘two-state solution’ - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Amotz Asa-El

The political mayhem's good news: Arabs joining the government

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by