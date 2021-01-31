The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian Authority: Russian vaccines expected to arrive this week

The Palestinians are also hoping to receive thousands of vaccines from China soon.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 31, 2021 18:37
A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
The Palestinians hope to receive 5,000 doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V this week, Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health officials said Sunday.
The Palestinians also hope to receive thousands of vaccines from China soon, they said.
The officials refused to comment on reports that Israel has decided to provide 5,000 Pfizer vaccines for Palestinian medical teams.
“Our medical teams and centers are ready to start giving the vaccines to the people,” an official said.
The PA would provide the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with vaccines as soon as they arrive in the West Bank, another official said.
The PA was in touch with Israel, the World Health Organization and other parties regarding the transfer of vaccines to the Gaza Strip, the official added.
Thirteen new cases of the British coronavirus variant have been detected in the West Bank, bringing the total number to 41, PA Minister of Health Mai Alkaila announced Sunday. The new cases were discovered in Ramallah, El-Bireh and villages surrounding Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Hebron, she said.
Two Palestinians from Ramallah and Kalkilya died over the past 24 hours from COVID-19, Alkaila said. Another 403 new infections were detected in the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the same time period, she said.
According to the PA Ministry of Health, 2,012 Palestinians have died of COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus outbreak began. Fifty-seven Palestinians are hospitalized in critical condition, and more than 178,000 have tested positive for coronavirus in the past year, the PA Ministry of Health reported.


