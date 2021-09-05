PA slams Israel for opposing US consulate in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority on Sunday condemned Israel for opposing the reopening of the US Consulate in Jerusalem, which had previously served as a de facto diplomatic mission to the Palestinians.

The PA repeated its call to the US administration to immediately reopen the consulate.

Last Friday, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urged the US to fulfill its promises to the Palestinians and speed up the reopening of the consulate.

“We think it’s a bad idea,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told reporters last week in response to the US plan to reopen the consulate. “Jerusalem is the sovereign capital of Israel and Israel alone, and therefore we don’t think it’s a good idea.”

The PA Foreign Ministry said in a statement: The Israeli stance “does not serve the peace process and disrupts American and international efforts to build confidence and relaunch negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel.”

Israeli security forces stand guard outside the US consulate in Jerusalem adjacent to the new US embassy, on May 13, 2018 (credit: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

It condemned the statements of Lapid and other Israeli officials opposed to the reopening of the consulate, which was merged into the US Embassy in Jerusalem by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

The ministry also condemned “pressure” from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Lapid on the US administration to backtrack on its decision to reopen the consulate.

According to the PA Foreign Ministry, the Israeli position is in the context of the “Israelization and Judaization of Jerusalem, ethnic cleansing of the residents of Jerusalem and attempts to change the historical and legal status of the city.”

It accused Israel of working to sabotage the efforts of the Biden administration to revive the peace process between the Palestinians and Israel.

Responding to Bennett’s recent remarks in which he was quoted as saying he would not meet with PA President Mahmoud Abbas because of the latter’s efforts to prosecute Israelis for “war crimes” before the International Criminal Court, the PA ministry said: “Those who fear trial before the International Criminal Court must immediately stop committing more violations and crimes against the Palestinian people and their homeland.”

“Naftali Bennett continues to repeat his statements and stances that are hostile to peace and reject any political process with the Palestinian leadership,” it added. “The ministry warns against Bennett’s misleading campaigns and statements, which aim to gain more time in favor of perpetuating the occupation and settlements. Bennett is selling illusions to all parties in exchange for calm and keeping his government in power, while maintaining his expansionist colonial project.”