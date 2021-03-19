The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian Authority attempting to conceal terrorist stipends - report

The Palestinian Authority is attempting to hide its "pay-for-slay" terrorist payment program by creating thousands of civil and security positions exclusively for released prisoners.

By MICHAEL STARR  
MARCH 19, 2021 12:45
Abbas hugging newly released prisoner R 465 (photo credit: ABED OMAR QUSINI/ REUTERS)
Abbas hugging newly released prisoner R 465
(photo credit: ABED OMAR QUSINI/ REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority is attempting to conceal its "pay-for-slay" stipends to terrorists by creating thousands of new civil and security service positions, according to a report by the NGO Palestinian Media Watch. 
Palestinians released from Israeli prisons will be provided with special jobs within the Palestinian Authority (PA). These 7,500 positions can only be held by those imprisoned by Israel, notably those that were convicted for terrorism offences. By holding these special positions, the stipends will be disguised as paychecks, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) alleged. The concealed stipends would frustrate interference by Israel, the US, or the EU.
“Following His Honor [PA President Mahmoud Abbas] the president’s decision, the integration of the prisoners has begun both in the military sector and in the civilian sector," PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr said on official PA TV news. "Every prisoner will fill out a form with the needed information and ask for what he wants, whether in the security or civilian framework.”
PMW also made special note that former terrorists will be recruited into the PA's security services as part of this program. The PA and Israel have security cooperation to stop terrorist activity from groups such as Hamas. Convicted terrorists operating within PA services could jeopardize Israeli security and cooperation.
"Pay-for-slay" refers to the stipends that the PA provides to jailed terrorists and their families. Israel argues that the payments encourage Palestinian terrorism, an open-ended bounty on Israeli civilians. 
While the PA has been heavily pressured to cease the payment program, Abbas remains committed. “Since the Martyrs are the most sacred among us, and since the wounded are the most sacred among us, and since the prisoners are the most sacred among us, we cannot abandon them and their families. If we are left with only one penny, we will give it to their families,” he said in PA TV news on March 13.
Numerous pieces of legislation have been passed in the US and Israel against the pay-for-slay policy. In 2018 US Congress passed the Taylor Force Act, named for an American army veteran killed in 2016 by a Palestinian terrorist in Israel. The bill conditions US aid to the PA upon the cessation of pay-for-slay. Former president Donald Trump cut more than $200 Million in aid to the PA in 2018, though the Biden administration has pledged to renew funding.
Israel has passed a law to deduct from tax transfers to the PA by the amount paid terrorists and their families. Further, a legislation that came into effect in 2020 criminalized the facilitation of pay-for-slay transfers. This included banks, and apparently following a PMW campaign, they began to decline participation in the illegal transfers. 
Following banks declining pay-for-slay transfers, the PA entered desperately sough a solution to continue the program. "We hope that the payment of the salaries via the banks will be renewed in April," Abu Bakr said in a phone statement to Al-Quds, "A team of 64 employees in the commission and in other institutions is working even on vacation days to arrange this matter, which is sacred from our perspective."
The PA initially sough to create its own bank, but this was deemed unfeasible. The Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs' solution to continuing payments to released terrorists, it does not apply to those that remain in Israeli custody. They are still seeking a solution. 
Palestinian Media Watch is an Israeli non-profit organization that monitors, translates and analyzes Palestinian media.


Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinian terrorism Palestinian Media Watch Palestinian pay for slay
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's election campaigns lack the big ideas of the past

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Why Israel’s anti-vax party is a cautionary tale

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert: Merav Michaeli is the change Israel needs in 2021

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by