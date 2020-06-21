Palestinian Authority records daily rise of 86 COVID-19 cases

The Palestinian Authority has reported a total of 687 coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic, with 86 new cases being diagnosed on Saturday, the PA Health Ministry said in a statement.Of these cases, 304 are currently active, while 381 have recovered. There have been only two fatalities. Speaking at a press conference, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced a series of new measures to help stem the spread of the virus.Among these measures are the closing of the Hebron district, with no one allowed to enter or exit except for new supplies; banning traffic in Hebron district for five days; closing down Nablus for 48 hours until medical officials complete a followup by Monday evening; the limited operation of bakeries, pharmacies, supermarkets and factories in the Hebron governorate; and banning weddings, graduation parties or funerals in all subdistricts.In addition, Shtayyeh called on PA citizens to adhere to health guidelines and wear masks, and called on people to not visit cities in the West Bank.Shtayyeh also called on workers to avoid commuting to work in Israel for 14 days.