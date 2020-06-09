The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian official in hot water for saying PA would prevent violence

Al-Sheikh was also quoted as saying that PA would slash the $105 million it sends to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip each month in salaries and to cover utility fees and medical expenses.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JUNE 9, 2020 20:45
PALESTINIANS PROTEST the planned annexation. (photo credit: REUTERS)
PALESTINIANS PROTEST the planned annexation.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinian Authority General Authority of Civil Affairs and member of the Fatah Central Committee, is facing sharp criticism from Palestinians for hinting that security coordination has not been suspended.
In an interview with The New York Times, al-Sheikh said that the Palestinian security services would continue to maintain law and order and fight terrorism, but acting on their own. “We will prevent violence and chaos,” he said. “We will not allow bloodshed. That is a strategic decision.”
Asked how the PA security forces would respond if they learned of a Palestinian’s intent to attack Israelis, al-Sheikh said that they would arrest him if he were still on the West Bank. But if the attacker were already inside Israel, he hinted that the Palestinians might warn Israel through an intermediary. “I will find a way to stop him,” he said.
Al-Sheikh was also quoted as saying that PA would slash the $105 million it sends to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip each month in salaries and to cover utility fees and medical expenses.
Al-Sheikh’s statements sparked a wave of condemnations among Palestinians, including several factions and political activists, some of whom accused him of “treason.”
Critics pointed out that his statements contradicted Palestinian leaders’ recent claims that the Palestinians have halted security coordination with Israel to protest Israel’s intention to extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank.
Several Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) issued separate statements denouncing al-Sheikh’s statements.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that al-Sheikh’s statements again show that the PA “has not changed its policy in dealing with the occupation, despite its claim that it has suspended security coordination.” Qassem warned that the PA leadership’s actions “undermine the ability of the Palestinians to face challenges and gives the occupation and the US administration greater ability to pass their plans.”
The PFLP said that al-Sheikh’s statements “prove that the Palestinian Authority’s decision to disengage from the Oslo Accords and sever relations with the occupation was not serious.”
Palestinian Islamic Jihad said that al-Sheikh’s statements show that the PA leadership was “insisting on pursuing the path of capitulation.” The statements, the Gaza-based terror group said, “increase the Palestinians’ doubts about the Palestinian Authority’s credibility regarding the decision to end all agreements with Israel, including security coordination.”
Another Gaza-based group, Al-Ahrar, which consists of former Fatah activists, denounced al-Sheikh’s statements as “a new crime that underscores the extent of national, ethical, and moral decline of the despicable Palestinian Authority.”
On social media, several Palestinians accused al-Sheikh of “treason” and called for his removal from power. “What is the definition of treason in the eyes of those who still support al-Sheikh?” commented Palestinian political activist Ibrahim Muqbel.
Another activist, Ahmad Mansour, wrote on Facebook: “There’s no reason to be surprised [by al-Sheikh’s statements]. The man is not ashamed of his statements. He considers security coordination and protecting the occupation a heroic and national act to appease the Jews.”
Other Palestinians said they anyway never believed PA President Mahmoud Abbas when he announced last month that he was renouncing all agreements and understandings with Israel and halting security coordination with the IDF in the West Bank.
“Al-Sheikh and other Palestinian leaders in Ramallah can’t survive without working with Israel,” said Riham Anwar. “His statements are proof that our leaders are lying to us every day.” She and many activists also denounced al-Sheikh for saying that the PA would slash funds to the Gaza Strip.
“The Palestinian Authority is saying that it’s fighting against the Israeli annexation plan,” noted social media activist Wa’el Hijazi. “If you want the people to join the fight against annexation, you don’t punish the Gaza Strip by cutting the funding.”


Tags Fatah Gaza Palestinian Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Put on a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by