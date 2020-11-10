PLO's Saeb Erekat dies after contracting COVID-19, Fatah official says

Saeb Erekat, a prominent Palestinian spokesman for decades, died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19, a senior member of his Fatah party said. He was 65.
Chief negotiator in US-brokered peace talks with Israel that collapsed in 2014, Erekat was also secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization and a member of its most powerful faction, Fatah.
He was a strong advocate of a two-state solution of the conflict with Israel and a sharp critic of its settlement policy on occupied land that he said could destroy prospects for a viable Palestine.
Erekat confirmed on Oct. 8 that he had been infected with the coronavirus. In 2017, he underwent a lung transplant in the United States, which suppressed his immune system.He was rushed from his home in the West Bank city of Jericho to Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Israel last week. Doctors placed him on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma after his condition deteriorated.
