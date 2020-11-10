PLO's Saeb Erekat dies after contracting COVID-19, Fatah official says

Chief negotiator in US-brokered peace talks with Israel that collapsed in 2014, Erekat was also secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization and a member of its most powerful faction, Fatah.

He was a strong advocate of a two-state solution of the conflict with Israel and a sharp critic of its settlement policy on occupied land that he said could destroy prospects for a viable Palestine.

Erekat confirmed on Oct. 8 that he had been infected with the coronavirus. In 2017, he underwent a lung transplant in the United States, which suppressed his immune system.

