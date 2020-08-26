The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Pompeo discusses Libyan conflict, Iran with UAE counterpart

UAE Foreign Minister spoke of support for "de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region."

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 26, 2020 18:07
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) shakes hands with an unidentified UAE official upon his arrival at al-Bateen Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the Libyan conflict and countering Iranian regional influence with his Emirati counterpart during a brief visit to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
The visit followed a US brokered accord this month where the UAE became just the third Arab state to agree to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel.
Pompeo, who this week also visited Jerusalem, Sudan and Bahrain, sought to build on the momentum of the agreement for regional peace, he said in a tweet after arriving in the UAE.
Pompeo and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan spoke about support for "de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region," the state department said.
The United States, UAE and Israel see Iran as the main threat to the Middle East, though the UAE has said forging diplomatic ties with Israel was not directed at Tehran.
The UAE, along with Russia and Egypt, supports the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar which is fighting Libya's internationally recognized government for control of the war-torn North African state.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with fellow US ally Qatar in mid-2017, over accusations Doha supports Islamic militant groups. Qatar denies the charges and says the bloc is attempting to infringe its sovereignty.
Washington, which wants a united Gulf Arab front against Iran, has tried to mediate an end to the dispute.
UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan also attended the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the State Department said.


