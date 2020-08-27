The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Pompeo ends Middle East tour with no further peace declarations

Pompeo's trip comes in advance of a planned visit next Monday to the UAE by an official Israeli delegation led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 27, 2020 20:00
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returns to Washington after a whirlwind four-day trip to the Middle East, in which he was greeted with handshakes and smiles but received no further affirmations from Arab leaders with regard to normalized ties with Israel.
“The Omani people are so warm and generous. I’m grateful for our strong partnership. Thanks to Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said for our steadfast friendship,” Pompeo wrote in an upbeat tweet from the Omani capital of Muscat Thursday before preparing to leave.
Earlier he also tweeted that the two had discussed “the importance of building regional peace, stability, and prosperity through a united Gulf Cooperation Council."
Pompeo arrived in the region in the aftermath of the dramatic announcement two weeks ago that Israel and the UAE planned to normalize ties. The secretary of state visited Israel on Monday and the UAE on Wednesday.
His trip comes in advance of a planned visit next Monday to the UAE by an official Israeli delegation led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat.
There was some media speculation that El Al was designated to fly the Israeli delegation and would do by going for the first time over Saudi territory. El Al rejected that report.
US NSC Advisor Robert O’Brien also plans to head to the UAE next week, together with US Special Adviser Jared Kushner, US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz and Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook.
But Pompeo also visited countries which are expected to follow the UAE in normalizing ties with Israel, Sudan, Oman and Bahrain.
Dduring his visit, however, none of those leaders gave a nod in that direction.
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Tuesday said he was not mandated to normalize ties with Israel and asked that the issue not be linked to discussions with the US on the country’s removal from the terror list.
In Bahrain on Wednesday, Pompeo failed to secure a statement from Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on normalized ties with Israel.
The US is ready to assist in the normalization of ties between Bahrain and Israel if needed, a senior US State Department official said during the Bahrain leg of the trip.
"If we can help facilitate normalization with Bahrain, we're ready," the official said.
Khalifa said he welcomed US efforts towards the Israel-UAE accord, noting "the importance of re-doubling efforts to realize a just solution which utilizes peace as a strategic option to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," state news agency BNA said.
PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Saeb Erekat tweeted his appreciation of Bahrain’s comments, thanking it for insisting that there must first be peace between Israel and the Palestinians, and only then can normalizing ties with the Arab world occur. This includes, Erekat said, the idea of a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines with east Jerusalem as its capital.
The Trump administration peace plan does not hold by the pre-1967 lines.
“We highly appreciate the position of H.M. King Hamad Bin Issa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. We hope that Mr. Pompeo will use his hearing skills. End the occupation then normalization,” Erekat tweeted.
The absence of any public advancement on the Israeli-Arab peace process, was not the only issue Pompeo incurred. While in the Middle East, Pompeo was attacked by Democrats at home or addressing the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem, a move that his critics said gave the appearance he was using his public office to campaign.
There were also clear tensions with Israel, about the possible US sale of the F-35 military jets to the UAE.
But the trip also took Pompeo to countries that stand strong against Iran, a topic that was also part of the trip. It gave the appearance of a tightening alliance against Iran, between the US, Israel and the Gulf States.
During the trip US continued to suffer setbacks on the international stage to curb Iran’s nuclear program as well as to halt its aggressive regional behavior and its ability to stockpile sophisticated arms such as ballistic missiles.
On Tuesday, the UNSC President dismissed a US attempt to formally trigger a mechanism that would ensure that international sanctions against Iran were snapped back into place.
Those sanctions were lifted in 2015 under UNSC Resolution 2231 to help secure the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [the Iran deal] to curb Tehran’s nuclear power signed with the six world power; the US, China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.
The US left the deal in 2018, but said it retained its rights as a permanent UNSC member to call for those sanctions to be put back in place should Iran not comply with the deal.
At present Iran is enriching uranium above the limits set by the deal.
On his last day of the trip, Pompeo tweeted, that the UNSC President could not halt the snapback request.
“Last week, the US triggered the 30-day process to restore virtually all sanctions on Iran after the Security Council failed to uphold its mission to maintain international peace and security. These sanctions will snap back at midnight GMT on September 20,” he wrote.
“If any member of the Security Council introduces a resolution to continue sanctions relief, the US will oppose it. If no resolution is introduced, the sanctions on Iran will still return on September 20. That’s how UNSCR 2231 works,” he wrote.


