The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Prisoners to Abbas: Delay elections, nominate Barghouti as VP

Prisoners belonging to Mahmoud Abbas's ruling faction called for him to delay elections to Palestinian parliament.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 17, 2021 07:28
PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas – not saying anything about the elections, but working behind the scenes? (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas – not saying anything about the elections, but working behind the scenes?
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli prisons on Friday called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to postpone the election for the Palestinian parliament, the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), slated for May 22.
The prisoners, who belong to Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction, said in a letter to the PA president and members of the Fatah Central Committee, the faction’s highest decision-making body, that one of the reasons why the vote needs to be delayed was because Israel will not allow the election to take place in Jerusalem.
Another reason for delaying the election, they said, was the raging power struggle among senior Fatah officials ahead of the vote.
The prisoners warned Abbas that Fatah could lose “tens of thousands of votes” because at least 15 Fatah-affiliated lists have registered for the parliamentary election.
“This means that Fatah could lose seven to 10 seats in the parliament,” the prisoners cautioned. The PLC has 132 members.
The prisoners said that after postponing the election, Abbas should amend the election law so as to allow any Palestinian to present his or her candidacy for the PA presidential election, scheduled for July 31.
Afterwards, the Al-Huriyya list headed by Nasser al-Kidwa, who was recently expelled from Fatah, would pull out from the race and merge with the official Fatah list, dominated by Abbas loyalists, the prisoners suggested.
At the same time, negotiations would be conducted with the other Fatah-affiliated lists to reach “satisfactory solutions” that would prevent the loss of many votes, the prisoners said.
The prisoners called on Abbas to reconsider his decision to expel Kidwa, a nephew of former PLO leader Yasser Arafat, from Fatah and restore his membership in the Fatah Central Committee.
The prisoners suggested that Abbas hold the presidential election according to the US electoral system, where the president and vice president run together.
Accordingly, the prisoners said, Abbas would run for president, while imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti would be nominated for vice president. “This will affirm Fatah’s unity, which is based on the legitimacy of its historic leadership,” the prisoners added.
Barghouti is serving five life-terms in Israeli prison for his role in terrorist attacks during the Second Intifada. He and Kidwa have joined forces to contest the parliamentary election as part of the Al-Hurriya list. Barghouti himself is not on the list. Kidwa is running together with Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa.
Earlier this week, Kidwa announced during a visit to the Gaza Strip that Barghouti would be Al-Hurriya’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election.
The prisoners did not mention the list of exiled Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan, which is also running in next month’s parliamentary election. Dahlan too was expelled from Fatah in 2011 after a fallout with Abbas. His list, Al-Mustaqbal, consists mostly of disgruntled Fatah activists and former PA security officials in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. 


Tags Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Palestinian Palestinian Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must help care for soldiers with PTSD - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by