The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Pro-Iranian militias accused of attack on Kurdish party, civilians in Iraq

The militias are actually part of an official government paramilitary force, but they have so many brigades and units that they behave like a shadow state.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 08:49
A supporter of Hashid Shaabi holds a picture of late Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, October 17, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
A supporter of Hashid Shaabi holds a picture of late Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, October 17, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
An attack on a Kurdish political party in Baghdad on Saturday, followed by the murders of civilians in Balad in Iraq, have led to concerns that pro-Iranian militias are out of control. The militias, often called Hashd al-Sha’abi or Popular Mobilization Units are actually part of an official government paramilitary force, but they have so many brigades and units that they not only behave like a shadow state but also when there are incidents each unit can feign not being responsible.   
The attack on the Kurdistan Democratic Party office in Baghdad was a show of force by groups in Iraq that are hostile to the leading Kurdish party, and also likely an attempt by Iran to send a message to the Kurdish autonomous region that it should not ally too closely with the US or risk further provocations. Pro-Iranian groups have done this before in the end of September when militia leaders led men to attack the US embassy in Baghdad.
Under the guise of popular protests, they ransacked the security belt around the embassy compound. It was a show of force. Days later US President Donald Trump ordered the strike in Baghdad that killed IRGC Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The US alleged they were planning further attacks on the US.
Unlike the US which has drones and F-35s the Kurdish autonomous region has to play a more delicate and complex role in Iraq. It has two international airports and an important economic corridor to Turkey that has helped it sustain itself and thrive while other parts of Iraq suffered ISIS genocide, insurgency and sectarian clashes over the last decade. However, the Kurdish region also has a role in Baghdad. The Foreign Minister if Kurdish and member of the KDP. The President is also Kurdish with roots in the second largest Kurdish party, PUK. Kurds thus have a prominent role.
The PMU supporters who attacked the Kurdish party headquarters in Baghdad did so with impunity and apparent collaboration, or at least purposeful “looking the other way” of security forces. This is a trend in Iraq where the multi-layered and numerous security forces appear to enable the PMU to do whatever it wants. For instance a year of dozens of rocket attacks allegedly carried out Kataib Hezbollah and other groups has gone unpunished in Iraq. In June when the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tried to use the counter-terrorism service to detain Kataib members, the PMU members were released days later anyway.  
Kurdish officials have condemned that attack and called on Baghdad to investigate. However, other incidents make this seem connected to rising intimidation and human rights abuses in Iraq. A Kurdish channel Rudaw reporter was also attacked by security forces and others were detained.
The same day the bodies of ten people were found in Iraq’s Salahaddin province. They were Sunni Arabs and had been abducted an executed. This is a reminder of sectarian massacres of the past. Such massacres have been carried out by ISIS and Shi’ite militias. The victims in this case were said to be members of Sunni “tribal forces.” Reports indicate that the area in Balad where the men were abducted and killed is controlled by Asaib Ahl al-Haq, a member of the PMU. Asaib is run by Qais Khazali, once a detainee of the US at Camp Cropper more than a decade ago. He and his brother have been sanctioned by the US. As with the attack on the KDP in Baghdad, the local political leaders have called on the government to investigate the killings.
The Governor of Salahaddin province told media that his province has too many overlapping security forces. The PMU runs its own checkpoints and there is the Salahaddin Operations Command and Federal Police and local police and Samarra Operations Command and other units from the Interior and Defense ministries. The Federal Police and PMU are mostly Shi’ite while the province is primarily Sunni and a history of sectarian violence hang over these relationships.
The chaos, lack of investigations, killings, and attacks on minorities in Iraq does not bode well. The US and Iraq are having strategic dialogue and the US has drawn down troops from 5,000 to 3,000. The US handed over 8 facilities to the Iraqis while it continues to try to continue to support Iraqi operations against ISIS. The US has moved forces to Erbil and on September 30 a rocket was fired at Erbil airport from a PMU-controlled area in Nineveh near Mosul.
Iranian-backed groups want the US to leave Iraq. Over the last year there have been protests in Iraq against corruption and the PMU were also accused of killing protesters. The country is also still trying to stabilize Sinjar, where ISIS committed genocide against Yazidis, with a new deal agreed to this month. Taken together the attacks, protests, rocket fire and other incidents show that the government has little control over a swath of its own security forces.  


Tags Iran Iraq United States kurds
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle over investigating the ‘Submarine Affair’ By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by