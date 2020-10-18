An attack on a Kurdish political party in Baghdad on Saturday, followed by the murders of civilians in Balad in Iraq, have led to concerns that pro-Iranian militias are out of control. The militias, often called Hashd al-Sha’abi or Popular Mobilization Units are actually part of an official government paramilitary force, but they have so many brigades and units that they not only behave like a shadow state but also when there are incidents each unit can feign not being responsible. The attack on the Kurdistan Democratic Party office in Baghdad was a show of force by groups in Iraq that are hostile to the leading Kurdish party, and also likely an attempt by Iran to send a message to the Kurdish autonomous region that it should not ally too closely with the US or risk further provocations. Pro-Iranian groups have done this before in the end of September when militia leaders led men to attack the US embassy in Baghdad. Under the guise of popular protests, they ransacked the security belt around the embassy compound. It was a show of force. Days later US President Donald Trump ordered the strike in Baghdad that killed IRGC Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The US alleged they were planning further attacks on the US. Unlike the US which has drones and F-35s the Kurdish autonomous region has to play a more delicate and complex role in Iraq. It has two international airports and an important economic corridor to Turkey that has helped it sustain itself and thrive while other parts of Iraq suffered ISIS genocide, insurgency and sectarian clashes over the last decade. However, the Kurdish region also has a role in Baghdad. The Foreign Minister if Kurdish and member of the KDP. The President is also Kurdish with roots in the second largest Kurdish party, PUK. Kurds thus have a prominent role. The PMU supporters who attacked the Kurdish party headquarters in Baghdad did so with impunity and apparent collaboration, or at least purposeful “looking the other way” of security forces. This is a trend in Iraq where the multi-layered and numerous security forces appear to enable the PMU to do whatever it wants. For instance a year of dozens of rocket attacks allegedly carried out Kataib Hezbollah and other groups has gone unpunished in Iraq. In June when the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tried to use the counter-terrorism service to detain Kataib members, the PMU members were released days later anyway. Kurdish officials have condemned that attack and called on Baghdad to investigate. However, other incidents make this seem connected to rising intimidation and human rights abuses in Iraq. A Kurdish channel Rudaw reporter was also attacked by security forces and others were detained. The same day the bodies of ten people were found in Iraq’s Salahaddin province. They were Sunni Arabs and had been abducted an executed. This is a reminder of sectarian massacres of the past. Such massacres have been carried out by ISIS and Shi’ite militias. The victims in this case were said to be members of Sunni “tribal forces.” Reports indicate that the area in Balad where the men were abducted and killed is controlled by Asaib Ahl al-Haq, a member of the PMU. Asaib is run by Qais Khazali, once a detainee of the US at Camp Cropper more than a decade ago. He and his brother have been sanctioned by the US. As with the attack on the KDP in Baghdad, the local political leaders have called on the government to investigate the killings. The Governor of Salahaddin province told media that his province has too many overlapping security forces. The PMU runs its own checkpoints and there is the Salahaddin Operations Command and Federal Police and local police and Samarra Operations Command and other units from the Interior and Defense ministries. The Federal Police and PMU are mostly Shi'ite while the province is primarily Sunni and a history of sectarian violence hang over these relationships. The chaos, lack of investigations, killings, and attacks on minorities in Iraq does not bode well. The US and Iraq are having strategic dialogue and the US has drawn down troops from 5,000 to 3,000. The US handed over 8 facilities to the Iraqis while it continues to try to continue to support Iraqi operations against ISIS. The US has moved forces to Erbil and on September 30 a rocket was fired at Erbil airport from a PMU-controlled area in Nineveh near Mosul.Iranian-backed groups want the US to leave Iraq. Over the last year there have been protests in Iraq against corruption and the PMU were also accused of killing protesters. The country is also still trying to stabilize Sinjar, where ISIS committed genocide against Yazidis, with a new deal agreed to this month. Taken together the attacks, protests, rocket fire and other incidents show that the government has little control over a swath of its own security forces.