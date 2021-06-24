Prominent Abbas critic dies during raid on his home by PA security officers

Prominent Palestinian political activist Nizar Banat died when Palestinian Authority security forces arrived at his home to arrest him early Thursday.The incident took place as the PA stepped up its security crackdown on political opponents and social media users in the West Bank. Banat’s health condition deteriorated when the security forces arrested him, PA governor of Hebron, Jibreen al-Bakri, said in a statement.The security officers arrived at Banat’s home in the Hebron area after an arrest warrant was issued by the general prosecution, al-Bakri said.“During the arrest, Banat’s health deteriorated and he was immediately transferred to the Hebron Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors,” al-Bakri added.A PA security official said that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death. The official refused to comment on allegations that Banat was beaten by the security officers.Banat was famous for his sharp criticism of the PA leadership and was arrested several times in the past by Palestinian security forces.
He recently called on the European Union to halt financial aid to the PA and launch an investigation into the "squandering of European taxpayer money."Banat was a candidate on the Freedom and Dignity electoral list for the Palestinian parliamentary elections, which were supposed to take place on may 22.In response to PA President Mahmoud Abbas's decision to call off the parliamentary and presidential elections (slated for July 31), Banat and his list published a statement asking EU courts, especially the EU Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, to order an immediate cessation of financial aid to the PA.The unprecedented appeal to the EU drew strong condemnations from senior PA and Fatah officials. They accused Banat of "crossing a redline" by appealing to foreign parties to suspend financial aid to the PA.Shortly after the appeal, unidentified gunmen attacked the house of Banat in the town of Dura, near Hebron. No one was hurt. Banat hinted that "thugs" belonging to Abbas's ruling Fattah faction were behind the shooting attack. He claimed that the assailants were escorted by PA security officers.In recent months, Banat has been posting videos on Facebook on which he launched scathing attacks on Abbas and senior PA and Fatah officials. Earlier this week, he posted a video in which he strongly denounced the PA leadership over the botched Pfizer exchange agreement with Israel.Under the terms of the agreement, Israel would provide the Palestinians with soon-to-expire vaccines. In return, Israel would receive Pfizer vaccines purchased by the Palestinians and scheduled to arrive later this year. The PA government cancelled the deal after coming facing widespread criticism from Palestinians for allegedly bringing "out-of-date" and "corrupt" doses from Israel.