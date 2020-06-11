The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Protests hit Druze city in Syria for fourth day

Residents said demonstrators near a main square of the southwestern city called for Assad’s overthrow.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 11, 2020 04:20
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad addresses the government committee that oversees measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on May 4, 2020 (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad addresses the government committee that oversees measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on May 4, 2020
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Hundreds of Syrians in the mainly Druze city of Sweida took to the streets for a fourth day on Wednesday, protesting worsening economic conditions and demanding the downfall of Syrian President Bashar al Assad.
Residents said demonstrators near a main square of the southwestern city called for Assad’s overthrow, echoing chants at the start of pro-democracy protests in 2011 that were violently crushed by security forces and sparked a violent, nine-year conflict.
Syria is in the throes of a deep economic crisis that has seen its currency hit a record 3,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar earlier this week in a rapidly accelerating free-fall. It traded at 47 pounds to the dollar at the start of the conflict.
Protests since Sunday have also called for an end to rampant corruption and the pullout of Iranian militias and Russian troops, whose support has helped Assad regain most of the territory once in hands of rebels seeking to end his rule.
"Protesters called for freedom and toppling of the regime as a result of popular anger over the deteriorating economic, social, security and political situation," said Noura al Basha, a resident and activist.
For the first time since the protests began, dozens of government supporters organised a counter demonstration in front of the provincial government offices, where they criticised a wave of new, tighter U.S. sanctions, known as the Caesar Act, which takes effect later this month.
Syrian authorities blame Western sanctions for widespread hardship among ordinary residents, where the currency collapse has led to soaring prices and people struggling to afford food and basic supplies.
State media made no mention of the opposition protest.
Sweida city had been spared the unrest seen in other parts of Syria since the start of the conflict and remained in government hands.
The majority Druze population have long resisted being drawn into the Syrian conflict that pits mainly Sunni rebels against Assad’s rule.
 


Tags Bashar Assad Syria protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The media must be open to debate, even if we disagree By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by