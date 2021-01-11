The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Qatar will not make peace with Israel until 'occupation' ends, FM says

With the end of the blockade and trade reopening between Qatar and the GCC there was speculation that Qatar would also sign on to the Abraham Accords.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 11, 2021 09:36
Palestinians take part in a rally in support of Qatar, inside Qatari-funded construction project 'Hamad City', in the southern Gaza Strip, June 9, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinians take part in a rally in support of Qatar, inside Qatari-funded construction project 'Hamad City', in the southern Gaza Strip, June 9, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
The Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said that his country will not follow suit with its Gulf neighbors in having normalization ties with Israel, according to Doha news.
Last week diplomats of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) met in Saudi Arabia to sign the Al Ula declaration that will end the region's blockade against Qatar. With the end of the blockade and trade reopening between Qatar and the GCC there was speculation that Qatar would also sign on to the Abraham Accords, thus bringing in another Arab state that would have a normalization deal with Israel.
The countries that signed the Al Ula agreement hope  that local leaders and governments  will work together to face challenges in the region by improving military integration under the supervision of the GCC defense council and military committee. The hope is to have a unified front to face and overcome the challenges in the region especially with the corona epidemic according to Doha news.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain cut diplomatic, trade ties and imposed a blockade on Qatar in June 2017. The reasoning behind the blockade was that Qatar was supporting terrorism. Another impactful reason was that Qatari ties with Iran were a little too close for comfort for the Arab states, most notably Saudi Arabia.
Tensions have been high between Iran and Saudi Arabia - the latter has been accused by Iran as being a puppet regime for Western powers. Saudi Arabia's close ties with the US have also been criticized by Iran.
With regard to Arab states having a normalization deal with Israel, Al Thani said that, "We will normalize our relations with Israel after it commits to the Arab Peace Initiative – ending the occupation, allowing the creation of a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital and returning the refugees," he told the Al Jazeera Arabic news channel which is funded by Qatar.
The Foreign Minister made clear about his country's commitment to stand by the Arab Peace Initiative, which was adopted in 2002 and re-endorsed again in 2007 by GCC states. The initiative says that Arab states will not have normalization with Israel until it withdraws from territories it gained in 1967 and that a "just settlement" is reached for the Palestinians based upon  United Nations resolution 194.
“The Abraham Accords is a sovereign decision, and we do not interfere in sovereign decisions,” he added -suggesting that any normalization deal between Qatar and Israel is a long way off.


