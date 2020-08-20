Iran claims it has new cruise missiles and advanced drones - report

Iran claimed to unveil new missiles and drones this week. A ballistic missile named for former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was shown off in the presence of the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani. The new exhibit also included drones and a cruise missile named for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former head of Kataib Hezbollah. The new weapons are named for the two men the US killed in January in Baghdad. Muhandis, a key Iraqi militia leader and ally of Iran, and Soleimani, were architects of Iran’s regional policy. Naming the weapons after them is supposed to honor them and also threaten the US. The new cruise missile has a turbocharged lightweight engine, according to Iranian media. Rouhani also told Fars News that drones are increasingly important. He noted that UAVs play a larger role today on the battlefield. Iran has pioneered drones since the 1980s and now has an array of the weapons. Some are copied directly from US platforms while others are local and innovative. Iran has supplied them to its allies in Yemen and elsewhere. Minister of Defense Amir Hatami said that in the field of missiles Iran has reached real deterrent power. He argued that now Iran’s missiles can reach 2,000 km and that this new Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis missile can reach 1,000 km. In solid fuel missiles Iran also says it has a range up to 1,400 with other missiles. It is not clear if these boasts have been proven but Iran did use ballistic missiles to target the US in Iraq in January and has targeted ISIS in Syria. It clearly has increased their precision and range. When it fired them at ISIS it used drones to monitor the strikes. It did the same thing in 2018 against Kurdish dissidents in Koya. This shows Iran has reached sophisticated levels of missile and drone production. It also used cruise missiles against Saudi Arabia last year, coordinating the attack with drones. Not all the cruise missiles made it to their targets.