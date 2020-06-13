Rocket attack near US base in Iraq amid US-Iraq dialogue - report

Reports on Saturday evening said a rocket had landed near Camp Taji, a large base in Iraq that has housed US-led Coalition personnel. It was unclear if it was only one rocket or where it landed, but it comes in the context of US-Iraq strategic dialogue and tensions between the US and Iran.Pro-Iranian groups in Iraq has fired dozens of rockets bases and area where US forces are located in the last year, killing four Coalition personnel, including one contractor. The US has twice carried out airstrikes in retaliation to threats. The reported rocket attack also comes on the six-year anniversary of the fatwa by Iraqi Ayatollah Ali Sistani which helped create the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) to fight ISIS. ISIS had taken Mosul and Iraq cities in 2014 and appeared poised to attack Baghdad.
Sistani urged Iraqis to rally and more than 100,000 signed up to fight. Many joined Shi’ite paramilitaries, some close to Iran. Iran sent advisors to help in the battle. Later the US helped create an 82-member Coalition to fight ISIS.However there are rising tensions between Iran and the US and between the US and Iraqi-based Shi’ite militias. Kataib Hezbollah and other Iraqi groups, which are part of the PMU, have threatened the US. The US has in turn labelled some of these groups as terrorists or designated them for sanctions, linking them to the Iranian IRGC.On Saturday Iran’s Tasnim media put out an article ostensibly commemorating the historic Fatwa by Iraqi Ayatollah Ali Sistani, but blamed the US and “Zionists” for supporting ISIS. This is the usual Iranian-regime propaganda, but it is interesting that the regime feels the need to push this conspiracy while commemorating Sistani’s historic role in fighting ISIS.The Badr Organization also condemned the US and other pro-Iranian groups said the US was seeking to occupy Iraq. However, the US is currently undergoing a strategic dialogue with Iraq and seeing how US forces might continue to help fight ISIS while reducing tensions. This might see the repositioning or withdrawal of some forces. Other forces, such as NATO allies like Denmark, may stay to help train the Iraqis. Some 200,000 Iraqis have been trained and mentored since 2014. A Coalition statement recently said that Denmark’s Task Force Dragon had helped train numerous Iraqis.There was no immediate confirmation about the rocket that fell near Taji. Iraqi media and Gulf media reported it to be a katyusha rocket, the same type that Iranian-backed forces have used in the past. Considering the tensions and strategic dialogue and anniversary of the fatwa, the rocket may be designed to send a message. Reports say rockets were fired on June 8 and 10 near Baghdad International Airport and the Green Zone, where the US embassy is located. On March 11 three Coalition personnel were killed, including two US troops, and ten wounded, in a rocket attack on Taji. The US has sent Patriot missiles and other air defense to Iraq to help defend against attacks.
In Iraq, Katyusha rocket falls near Taji Base north of Baghdad. Taji hosts US troops. https://t.co/h7mCbAJE30— David M. Witty (@DavidMWitty1) June 13, 2020
Sistani urged Iraqis to rally and more than 100,000 signed up to fight. Many joined Shi’ite paramilitaries, some close to Iran. Iran sent advisors to help in the battle. Later the US helped create an 82-member Coalition to fight ISIS.However there are rising tensions between Iran and the US and between the US and Iraqi-based Shi’ite militias. Kataib Hezbollah and other Iraqi groups, which are part of the PMU, have threatened the US. The US has in turn labelled some of these groups as terrorists or designated them for sanctions, linking them to the Iranian IRGC.On Saturday Iran’s Tasnim media put out an article ostensibly commemorating the historic Fatwa by Iraqi Ayatollah Ali Sistani, but blamed the US and “Zionists” for supporting ISIS. This is the usual Iranian-regime propaganda, but it is interesting that the regime feels the need to push this conspiracy while commemorating Sistani’s historic role in fighting ISIS.The Badr Organization also condemned the US and other pro-Iranian groups said the US was seeking to occupy Iraq. However, the US is currently undergoing a strategic dialogue with Iraq and seeing how US forces might continue to help fight ISIS while reducing tensions. This might see the repositioning or withdrawal of some forces. Other forces, such as NATO allies like Denmark, may stay to help train the Iraqis. Some 200,000 Iraqis have been trained and mentored since 2014. A Coalition statement recently said that Denmark’s Task Force Dragon had helped train numerous Iraqis.There was no immediate confirmation about the rocket that fell near Taji. Iraqi media and Gulf media reported it to be a katyusha rocket, the same type that Iranian-backed forces have used in the past. Considering the tensions and strategic dialogue and anniversary of the fatwa, the rocket may be designed to send a message. Reports say rockets were fired on June 8 and 10 near Baghdad International Airport and the Green Zone, where the US embassy is located. On March 11 three Coalition personnel were killed, including two US troops, and ten wounded, in a rocket attack on Taji. The US has sent Patriot missiles and other air defense to Iraq to help defend against attacks.