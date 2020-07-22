The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Russia’s 'readiness' drill involved 150k troops, 400 aircraft, 100 ships

The drills began on July 17 with the surprise decision. Units from the Southern and Western military districts, including marine infantry and Northern and Pacific fleets were all involved.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 22, 2020 10:45
A SU-35 military jet performs during the opening of the MAKS-2009 international air show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia (photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN)
A SU-35 military jet performs during the opening of the MAKS-2009 international air show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia
(photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN)
Russia completed a massive combat readiness check on Tuesday after the snap drill was called for by President Vladimir Putin.
The drills began on July 17 with the surprise decision. Units from the Southern and Western military districts, including marine infantry and Northern and Pacific fleets were all involved. Airborne forces were also deployed.
This looks like it was a massive exercise and Russia’s TASS media says 56 separate drills took place at 52 training ranges. In total, some 150,000 troops, 400 aircraft and 26,000 vehicles and equipment, as well as 100 warships and support vessels took part. Russia says the surprise inspection comes in relation to various terrorist threats and the Kavkav 2020 exercise. It also came amid Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes that began in mid-July.
Deputy-Defense Minister Col-Gen. Alexander Fomin said that the drill was not aimed at other countries. However, the reality is that Russia and the US have been having increased tensions with several incidents involving aircraft interceptions in both the Mediterranean and Pacific. Russian Su-35s flew near a P-8 in May and US F-22s found a Russian IL-38 in June near Alaska. Russia says in recent months it has seen numerous incidents with US drones and other aircraft near Russia’s borders.
The US Navy and Ukraine recently conducted Sea Breeze 20 naval drills in the Black Sea near Russia. The Navy destroyer USS Porter, 400 US sailors and 2,000 other personnel from various countries participated. In June, around 3,000 NATO personnel from 19 countries took part in the BALTOPs naval exercise near Russia in the Baltic.
Russia’s massive drill was thus a way to show its readiness as well. The number of troops allegedly involved was massive, far larger than anything that the various smaller NATO drills have put in the field. Clearly this was a message to neighbors and the region of what Moscow’s power looks like.


