The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Saudi Arabia Says It Will Improve Conditions for Foreign Laborers

Plan says workers can leave country, change jobs without employer’s consent but leaves intact contentious sponsorship program.

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE  
NOVEMBER 6, 2020 00:19
A worker fills a vehicle with petrol at a gas station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2020. (photo credit: AHMED YOSRI/ REUTERS)
A worker fills a vehicle with petrol at a gas station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2020.
(photo credit: AHMED YOSRI/ REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia has decided to give foreign workers more rights amid a push to make the kingdom more attractive to international business and after the rival Gulf Arab country of Qatar made similar changes.
As of March 2021, foreign laborers in Saudi Arabia will no longer be required to ask their employers for permission to switch jobs or leave the country, the kingdom announced on Wednesday. In the Saudi system of employee sponsorship, or kefala, an international worker’s legal standing is dependent on the employer. 
“The Saudi authorities’ announcement that they will allow migrant workers to transfer [to other] jobs and [also] leave the country without employer consent is significant, and if implemented, could improve conditions for migrant workers,” Rothna Begum, a senior women’s rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, told The Media Line. “Human Rights Watch has documented how employers have abused such power,”  she said.
The change came amid rumors last week that Saudi Arabia was going to eliminate the kefala system. However, these reforms do not go that far.
Varsha Koduvayur, senior research analyst at the Washington DC-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, told The Media Line: “Saudi Arabia’s kefala reforms are a positive step in the right direction, but don’t totally solve the problem: It is not an abolition” of the system. 
“That could still leave workers open to exploitation and abuse,” she said.
Begum agreed. “Employers still retain some power over migrant workers’ legal status. Migrant workers still need an employer to act as their sponsor to enter the country and to issue and renew their residency. Employers can still cancel their residency at any time, leaving workers dependent on their employers,” she said.   
These changes are part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 to make the kingdom more enticing for international businesses. Saudi Arabia’s human-rights record and treatment of women have deterred some companies from entering into contracts there.
“Saudi Arabia’s kefala system has long been seen as problematic, and rights activists have been calling for … reform for a long time. … This concern has been exacerbated throughout the Gulf as expat workers found themselves locked down due to the coronavirus,” Koduvayur said.
Saudi Arabia’s reforms follow those of Qatar, a rival member of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
At the end of August, Qatar announced one of the most aggressive reforms in the region, raising the minimum wage for foreign laborers and allowing them to change jobs without permission.
“In terms of timing, I think it’s quite interesting Saudi Arabia announced this now given that Qatar announced labor reforms earlier this year, in light of the ongoing geopolitical competition between these two countries,” Koduvayur said.
She said that the fine print of these reforms remained to be seen.
The “Saudi reforms are very similar to Qatar’s; however, we know very little about how the Saudi authorities will actually implement these changes, as we are yet to see details.” 
Neither country is as generous as the United Arab Emirates when it comes to foreigners changing jobs. The UAE grants foreign laborers a one-month grace period between leaving one job and finding another.
In Qatar, migrant workers must find new jobs while still working in the position they wish to leave. For some employees, such as domestic workers who have limited freedom to leave the house, this condition makes it nearly impossible to find a new employer. 
The Saudi reforms do not apply to household workers.
“This reform does not yet apply to some workers such as the more than one million migrant domestic workers who are some of the most vulnerable workers in the country,” Begum said.
“Human Rights Watch has documented domestic workers who said their employers confiscated their passports, forced them to work long, excessive hours without rest or days off, denied them their wages or contact with the outside world, confined them to their employers’ homes, and some said they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse.”
Some reforms that have already been implemented have their shortcomings.
Saudi Arabia has a law saying that companies violating labor laws will no longer receive employment permits and their employees are allowed to change to another employer, Begum said.
“This system isn’t working very well. It’s still reliant on a worker making a complaint and whether or not the complaint is accepted by the government, which would then also have to approve their transfer to a new job.”
The kefala system must be dismantled in order to stop the mistreatment of foreign workers, Begum said.
“Saudi authorities should fully abolish all remaining elements including by ensuring that all migrant workers are not dependent on any single employer or company to enter, reside and leave the country.”
“The authorities should also seek to allow hundreds of thousands of undocumented workers in Saudi Arabia, many of whom became undocumented through no fault of their own, to be able to regularize their status including by finding new employers,” she added. 


Tags Migrant workers saudi arabia qatar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After US elections, Israel needs to invest in ties with US Democrats By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by