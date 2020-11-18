The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Saudi Arabia takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood before Democrats take DC

The Brotherhood, which welcomed Biden's election win earlier this month, denied the Saudi accusations.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 18:29
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during photo session with other leaders and attendees at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during photo session with other leaders and attendees at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
Saudi Arabia is pursuing a new campaign to denounce the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist political movement feared by most Gulf monarchies, as Riyadh prepares to deal with what is likely to be a less friendly U.S. administration under Joe Biden.
Over the past two weeks, officials, religious scholars and state media have warned Saudis about the group's ideas, saying they sow dissent and call for disobedience against the state's rulers. They have urged people to report members to authorities.
Such diatribes are an indication Riyadh is worried that President-elect Biden's administration will more closely watch the autocratic kingdom's human rights record and be more tolerant of peaceful Islamist activism, experts say.
It was not known if authorities had arrested anyone since the campaign began.
The Saudi government did not respond to a request for comment on the campaign and if it was linked to the incoming U.S. administration.
The Brotherhood, which welcomed Biden's election win earlier this month, denied the Saudi accusations.
"The group is far away from violence and terrorism, it has been rather a victim of dictators' terror," the movement's Egyptian branch said on Tuesday.
It called on the new U.S. administration to review policies which it said supported dictatorships.
DYNASTIC RULE
The Brotherhood is viewed by Saudi Arabia as an ideological competitor and sees its promotion of political activism, including support for elections, as a direct threat to its dynastic system of rule.
Founded more than 90 years ago in Egypt, it has survived repeated crackdowns at home and influenced other political movements across the Middle East.
It went underground in Egypt when current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toppled then Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in 2013.
In Saudi Arabia, activists and some clerics have founded Brotherhood-linked organizations in the past but those groups were banned and most of their members jailed.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt list the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization and have lobbied Washington for years to designate it as such.
RELATIONS REASSESSED
Biden has already pledged to reassess ties with Riyadh, demanding more accountability over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in its Istanbul consulate in 2018 and calling for an end to U.S. support for its forces in the Yemen war. Khashoggi was accused by Saudi media of being a member of the Brotherhood.
Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman's relationship with current President Donald Trump had provided a buffer against international criticism. He has come under increasing global scrutiny over his human rights record since Khashoggi's murder and the detention of dozens of women activists, intellectuals, clerics and journalists.
On Monday, Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh called the Brotherhood a "deviant group" that "had no links to Islam whatsoever."
Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif al-Sheikh, in an interview with al-Arabiya televison, urged Saudi citizens to report members of the group to authorities.
"It is a religious duty...anyone who does not report them to authorities is like them," he said.
Sheik's comments followed another statement, issued by Saudi Arabia's highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, that warned Saudis of joining the group or having "sympathy" for its members.
Prayer sermons echoed the council's statements across the kingdom.
ATTACKS
The push against the group follows two security incidents in the Red Sea city of Jeddah and the first attack with explosives in years targetting foreigners in Saudi Arabia.
The bomb attack on a non-Muslim cemetery during a World War One remembrance ceremony last week was claimed by Islamic State and there was no link between the other security incidents and the Brotherhood.
But, said Elisabeth Kendall of Oxford University, shifting attention to countering extremism was "useful" for Saudi Arabia to justify any planned crackdown at a time when the incoming U.S. administration is expected to question its record of repression.
"The new Saudi campaign helps to mark out Saudi as a victim of terrorism rather than an incubator of it," Kendall said.
Shadi Hamid of the Brookings Institution in Washington said Saudi Arabia was trying the make the most of the last two months of Trump's tenure.
It wants to get "as much authoritarianism out of one's system before it comes under additional scrutiny under a President Biden," he said. "It's almost like a rush to the finish line."


Tags United States muslim brotherhood saudi arabia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Regarding Jerusalem comments, EU needs to be careful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by