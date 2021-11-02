The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Saudi Arabia wants Lebanon to reduce Hezbollah's presence - Lebanese FM

Lebanon's Abdallah Bou Habib believes mutual dialog between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia is the only way forward to solving the diplomatic dispute.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 18:17
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, Lebanon November 2, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, Lebanon November 2, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Lebanon's foreign minister said Saudi Arabia was dictating impossible terms by asking the government to reduce the role of Iran-backed Hezbollah, adding Beirut's row with Riyadh could be resolved if the kingdom agreed to a dialog with the new Lebanese cabinet.
"If they just want Hezbollah's head on a plate, we can't give them that," the minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
Lebanon is facing its worst rift yet with Gulf Arab states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that described the war there as futile.
Saudi Arabia and some Gulf Arab allies have reacted angrily to the remarks made by the information minister in an interview last week, which he'd filmed before taking up his position in cabinet. Riyadh expelled Lebanon's ambassador, banned all imports from Lebanon and recalled its envoy for consultations.
Kuwait and Bahrain followed suit by expelling the top envoys in their own capitals, while the United Arab Emirates withdrew all its diplomats from Beirut.
A MAN RIDES a motorbike past a picture of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, near Sidon, last year. (credit: ALI HASHISHO/REUTERS) A MAN RIDES a motorbike past a picture of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, near Sidon, last year. (credit: ALI HASHISHO/REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia has said its actions were driven not just by George Kordahi's comments but rather were rooted in its objection to the increasing dominance of the Hezbollah armed group over Lebanese politics.
The row is part of a longstanding feud between Saudi Arabia and Iran that has played out in proxy conflicts across the region, from Yemen to Syria to Iraq.
Gulf states are traditional aid donors to Lebanon but for several years have been increasingly dismayed by Hezbollah's expanding power, and have so far been loathe to help rescue Lebanon from a devastating economic crisis.
On Tuesday, Bou Habib told Reuters he believed mutual dialog between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia was the only way forward to solving the dispute. But he added that there had been no meetings on any level between both parties since Prime Minister Najib Mikati's cabinet was formed on Sept 10.
"There has been no dialog (with Saudi Arabia) even before the problem with minister Kordahi ... the Saudi ambassador here never communicated with us," Bou Habib said.
"He (the Saudi ambassador) was here and was communicating with a lot of Lebanese politicians, but he wasn't communicating with us."
Kordahi has refused to resign over the incident, but Bou Habib said it was unclear whether his resignation would solve the rift with Saudi at this point, although it could be enough for others in the Gulf.
The only offer on the table towards a resolution so far has come from Qatar, whose Emir met Mikati in Glasgow on the sidelines of the COP26 meeting on Monday, Bou Habib said.
"There is the possibility of a Qatari mediation," Bou Habib said, but added that it was in the initial stages and that the Qataris had not spoken with the Saudis yet over the matter.
"There is no other initiative."
SAUDI CROWN Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, 2019. Rosenberg met personally with MBS. (credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) SAUDI CROWN Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, 2019. Rosenberg met personally with MBS. (credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Qatar has denounced the Kordahi comments but has not announced any diplomatic initiative over the incident.
Bou Habib said any Qatari effort to mediate could be helped by the resolution earlier this year of a separate row pitting Qatar against Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states that had resulted in an improved rapport between Doha and Riyadh.
Mikati's government, formed after over a year of political deadlock that has added to Lebanon's financial decline, is trying to revive talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock much needed foreign funds.
But aside from political paralysis over an internal row to do with the Beirut port blast investigation, this latest diplomatic crisis has hampered the cabinet, Bou Habib said.
"Of course we have been affected, we have been affected a great deal, not a little," he said.


Tags Hezbollah Iran Lebanon saudi arabia Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Threats from anti-vaxxers need to stop - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by