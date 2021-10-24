Saudi Arabia wants to be top supplier of hydrogen - energy minister

Saudi Arabia wants to be the biggest supplier of hydrogen, the country's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said on Sunday.

The world's biggest oil exporter intends to produce and export something within the neighborhood of about 4 million tons of hydrogen by 2030, the minister added.

The chief executive of Aramco, Amin Nasser, said earlier this year the Saudi Arabian state oil producer is looking for off-take agreements for hydrogen in its key markets to expand its output and sees strong potential for growth.

A man refuels a car at Hydrogen refuelling station during Saudi Aramco's media trip to demonstrate Hydrogen automotive technology at Techno Valley Science Park in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HAJER ABDULMOHSIN)

There are growing international calls for reductions in fossil-fuel investment and for the focus to shift towards renewable energy sources

The minister also said the kingdom plans to manufacture electric cars.