The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Senate Democrats call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel, Hamas

Some 29 Senate Democrats have signed a letter urging "an immediate ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas, as Operation “Guardian of the Walls” enters its eighth day.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 17, 2021 11:59
Jon Ossoff (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jon Ossoff
(photo credit: REUTERS)
As operation “Guardian of the Walls” enters its eighth day, a group of 29 Senate Democrats issued a short statement on Sunday, calling for a ceasefire agreement.
“To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire,” the senators said in a joint statement. Jon Ossoff, the first Jewish senator from Georgia, led the letter.
Among the senators who signed the letters are Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey, Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.
Earlier on Sunday, US President Joe Biden released a video message for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, saying that his administration is working with Israel, the Palestinians and other countries to restore calm. “We believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security, and enjoy an equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” said the president. “My administration is going to continue to engage Palestinians and Israelis and other regional partners to work towards sustained calm.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Sunday with senior officials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar about the situation. In his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the two “discussed the ongoing efforts to calm tensions in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza, and bring the current violence to an end,” the State Department said in a statement.
Israel’s Ambassador to the US and UN, Gilad Erdan, addressed the UN Security Council on Sunday and said that this is not the first time that Hamas has indiscriminately fired deadly missiles at Israeli civilians while hiding behind Palestinian civilians. “But this time it’s different,” he said. "It was completely premeditated by Hamas in order to gain political power."
It was “a massive, unprovoked assault by Hamas initiated not as a result of any incidents involving Israel, but due to internal Palestinian political maneuvering,” Erdan said. “This assault has forced Israel to defend and protect its citizens and strike Hamas’s terror machine in order to stop their aggression once and for all.”


Tags Hamas Democrats US Senate Biden administration Operation Guardians of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler’s daughter, attorney Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Why Israel needs olim just as much as olim need Israel- Opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

The Sinai formula: how it can impact our everyday lives

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by