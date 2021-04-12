Shin Bet, Mossad reveal Iranian methods for luring Israelis online

A joint operation conducted by the Shin Bet and Mossad on Monday revealed the methods Iranian intelligence agents use to lure Israelis abroad in order to harm or abduct them, as highlighted in a press release from the Shin Bet.

The method involves the use of fictitious online social media profiles that are used to contact Israelis with foreign business ties who travel abroad often.

Using pictures of attractive women to entice Israelis, Iranian intelligence agents utilize these profiles as a means to coordinate meetings with "business" or "romantic" pretexts.

According to a report, Iranian agents often seek to coordinate these meetings in countries where Iranian assets are present, such as Arab countries, Turkey, the Gulf states, Central Asia, Africa and Europe.

This method bears a strong resemblance to previous intelligence techniques used by agents on Iranian dissidents living abroad in Europe, which has now been employed on Israelis visiting other countries.

As a consequence of this threat, Israeli security officials have begun calling on citizens with business ties abroad to be extra vigilant and aware of suspicious inquiries received on social media from profiles they do not recognize.