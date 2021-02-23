The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Slain Italian Ambassador remembered in Middle East

Luca Attanasio died alongside an Italian soldier after their car was attacked as they traveled in a UN convoy in the eastern part of the Congo.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 10:38
Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio (photo credit: ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio
(photo credit: ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Al-Ain media in the United Arab Emirates wrote a moving remembrance for Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, who was killed this week in the Congo, according to reports. He died alongside an Italian soldier after their car was attacked as they traveled in a UN convoy in the eastern part of the country, the BBC reports.  
"It is with deep sorrow that the Farnesina [the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation] confirms the death, today in Goma, of the Ambassador of Italy to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio and of a soldier from the Carabinieri," the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Al-Ain says that Attanasio went to the Congo convinced of the importance to aid the country which has suffered from insecurity. He sought to “build peace,” the article notes. Eastern Congo has seen conflict for decades, since the early 1990s. The area was impacted by the neighboring genocide in Rwanda in the 1990s and by wars in its aftermath that saw changes in government, UN intervention and various other African countries intervene.  
According to the report in the UAE, the slain ambassador was one of Italy’s youngest at 43 years old. The report says that his wife was from Morocco and he had three daughters. He grew up in the province of Monza and Biranza in Lombardy in northern Italy. He graduated from Luigi Bocconi Commercial University in 2001 and soon moved to the Foreign Ministry in 2003. After a posting to Africa, he was also Italy’s Consul General in Casablanca from 2010 to 2013. 
In 2015 he was posted to Nigeria and in September 2017, assumed his current position as chief of mission in Kinshasa, which he held until his death. The report notes that the mayor of Monza County remembered him as "a boy who always smiles.”
Al-Ain noted that the ambassador’s wife, Zakia Seddiki, is from Morocco and was herself the president of an association that aided children and mothers in the Congo. That organization is called Mama Sophia and lists her as president. The ambassador and his wife had received recognition for their work. 
It is relatively rare for ambassadors to be killed in their work. US Ambassador Christopher Stevens was murdered in Benghazi in 2012 by terrorists. Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov was assassinated in Turkey in 2016 by a Turkish police officer and extremist. Italy’s ambassador Attanasio was travelling near the border with Rwanda when his convoy was attacked by an armed group.  


Tags italy Middle East Democratic Republic of the Congo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by