Sudan talks with UAE, US could lead to normalization with Israel - report

Representatives from Sudan, the UAE and the US will hold a meeting to discuss a normalization agreement between Israel and Sudan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, according to Axios.Sudan is asking for food shipments worth $1.2 b., a $2 b. grant or 25-year loan to the government, and a commitment to provide economic aid from the UAE and US in return for normalization with Israel. Also, reportedly connected to Sudan agreeing to sign a normalization agreement is the request that the Trump administration remove Sudan from the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism.If these requests are met, it could take only days to make a normalization agreement between Sudan and Israel.White House National Security Council’s Senior Director for Gulf Affairs, Middle Easter Affairs Brig.-Gen. Miguel Correa, who was involved in drafting the Israel-UAE agreement, is expected to represent the US in the meeting. National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed, the man in charge of Israe-UAE talks will represent the UAE. Members of the civilian and military branches of the government will represent Sudan.Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Lt.-Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who represents the military faction of the government, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February and quiet talks on normalization have continued since between the countries.
