Suez Canal blocked by large container ship - photos

A container ship got lodged within the Suez Canal, blocking the waterway despite attempts to move the ship, according to social media reports.The large container ship apparently hit ground while traversing the waterway.
Attempts have been made to turn it around, however, at the moment all traffic has been stopped and remains that way as of 11:08 p.m. IST.
The ship, dubbed the Ever Given, is a Panamanian ship that was on its way to China when it got stuck in the waterway.Reports claim that numerous tug-boats had attempted to dislodge the ship to no avail, creating a jam of ships in both the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, according to Vessel Finder.The Suez Canal is a waterway in Egypt connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.
So, the #SuezCanal is blocked...Massive container ship EVER GIVEN stuck in the most awkward way possible.Ongoing for hours. Every tug Egypt could spare appear to be trying to pull it free.Vessel tracker: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/08w4qpPqln— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021
Update: still stuck.How big is this #SuezCanal plug? Ultra big.MV #EVERGIVEN— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021
Size: 400m long / 59m wide
Gross tonnage: 219,079
Capacity: 20,388 TEUs (20ft container equivalents). One of the largest container ships in operation. pic.twitter.com/rJunpJrAKE
