Sukkah built in front of UAE's Burj Khalifa

A Sukkah was built in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Thursday ahead of the Sukkot holiday, according to KAN news.This comes after the signing of the normalization agreement between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain on September 15, which was brokered by the Trump administration. Many have speculated that there will be additional deals and US President Donald Trump has hinted that there are talks currently taking place. This is not the first time that, following the normalization agreement, several UAE ministers have greeted Israelis for the High Holy Days using Twitter, specifically Rosh Hashanah. Khaleej Times, the UAE's first and leading English daily newspaper, published a large Rosh Hashanah feature.The publication's Rosh Hashanah section had kosher recipes and an explanation of the Jewish calendar, as well as an article on tolerance and another on technology. Towards the end of the section, there was a calendar of Jewish holidays with their dates on both the Gregorian and Hebrew calendars, as well as descriptions not only of their themes but also if observant Jews work or not.
